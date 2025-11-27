Auditor General Report Highlights Ongoing CRA Service Challenges

Overview

The Office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) recently released a report examining the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) call centre performance. The findings confirm what many business owners and accounting firms have long experienced: long wait times, inconsistent answers, and limited access to accurate information.

The audit revealed that in 2024–25, only 18% of calls were answered within the CRA's 15-minute target, and the accuracy rate of information provided to taxpayers was as low as 17% for individual tax inquiries. For business-related calls, the accuracy rate was just 54%.

These results underscore what we consistently experience: obtaining reliable, timely information from the CRA has become increasingly difficult.

Why This Matters for Business Owners

Delays in receiving clear guidance can have real financial consequences for privately owned businesses. Whether clarifying payroll deductions, confirming the treatment of a transaction, or resolving a notice of assessment, slow and/or inaccurate responses from the CRA can cause uncertainty, delay decisions, and increase costs.

The OAG's findings echo the frustrations many of our clients have voiced in recent years. We share that frustration, and we hope this report will be the catalyst for meaningful improvement in the CRA's service standards and taxpayer support systems.

Looking Ahead

The OAG has recommended several steps to improve response accuracy and accessibility, and the Federal government has indicated it will review these recommendations. As a firm that works closely with business owners navigating the CRA's processes, we will be watching closely for concrete changes, not just commitments.

In the meantime, our advice remains the same: document your CRA interactions, maintain complete records, and seek professional guidance when you need clarity or escalation support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.