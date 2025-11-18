CRA Finally Unveils 100-Day Service Improvement Plan For 2025: How Canadian Taxpayers Should Benefit

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular:

CRA Service Challenges and Ombudsperson Concerns

In 2025, Canadians faced prolonged delays with the CRA, including call answer rates below 40%in July 2025 and lengthy processing backlogs for T1 tax adjustments. The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson highlighted these service failures, emphasizing that Canadians were not receiving timely assistance consistent with their rights under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. The Ombudsperson has repeatedly stressed the need for actionable improvements rather than temporary fixes.

Strengthening CRA Call Centre Access

Additional staff have been deployed to CRA call centres to increase accessibility.

Call-answer rates improved from 37%in July 2025 to57%in early September 2025.

CRA targets a 70%answer rate by mid-October 2025.

The Ombudsperson supports these measures but notes that consistent improvement must be maintained to restore public confidence.

Expanding Digital Self-Service Capabilities

CRA online chat hours will extend to 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESTstarting September 29, 2025.

Account re-registration for locked CRA MyAccount users will be available beginning October 20, 2025.

The CRA's generative AI chatbot, currently in beta, will expand to cover more topics by early November 2025, offering faster access to digital support.

Reducing Backlogs and Processing Delays

Specialized CRA teams have been deployed to address backlogs in T1 adjustments and other filings.

Automation tools, including robotic process automation, are being implemented to streamline repetitive tasks.

The Ombudsperson has highlighted that reducing backlogs is critical to prevent financial hardship from delayed refunds or penalties.

Advancing Service Modernization and Accountability

CRA is piloting a call scheduling system, recommended by the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, to provide certainty for taxpayers contacting the Agency.

Public dashboards will display call wait times, processing timelines, and updates on digital services, increasing transparency and accountability.

What Taxpayers Can Expect in 2025

Individuals may notice faster responses for routine inquiries such as account lockouts or minor filing issues.

Businesses may benefit from quicker processing of corporate filings and adjustments.

Complex cases, including CRA tax audits, reassessments, or voluntary disclosures, will still require guidance from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer, as the CRA plan does not alter legal obligations or rights.

Pro Tax Tips for Navigating CRA Service in 2025

Prioritize digital options: Utilize MyAccount, the AI chatbot, or online guides before calling the CRA.

Utilize MyAccount, the AI chatbot, or online guides before calling the CRA. Document interactions: Record call times, agent names, and reference numbers; the Ombudsperson recommends maintaining records of service issues.

Record call times, agent names, and reference numbers; the Ombudsperson recommends maintaining records of service issues. Monitor CRA benchmarks: Public dashboards allow taxpayers to track service improvements and set realistic expectations.

Public dashboards allow taxpayers to track service improvements and set realistic expectations. Engage professionals for complex matters: An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help navigate audits, reassessments, or voluntary disclosures, ensuring rights are protected.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why did the CRA implement the 100-Day Service Improvement Plan in 2025?

The CRA faced significant criticism over poor service, including long wait times and processing delays. The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson also called for action, emphasizing that taxpayers' rights were being undermined.

When will taxpayers see measurable improvements?

Call answer rates and digital services are already improving in September 2025, with further enhancements such as expanded chatbot coverage and account re-registration available between October and November 2025.

Does the plan resolve long-term CRA service problems?

The plan addresses immediate issues but does not solve systemic service challenges. The Ombudsperson stresses that sustained investment, ongoing monitoring, and accountability are needed for lasting improvement.

How does the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson influence the plan?

The Ombudsperson reviews complaints, advocates for fair treatment, and recommends several initiatives in this plan, including call scheduling and public dashboards to increase transparency.

Do I still need professional advice?

Yes. While the plan improves service delivery, complex matters such as audits, reassessments, or voluntary disclosures still require consultation with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer to protect taxpayer rights.

