Ties to the U.S.? Know Your Filing Obligations

U.S. Citizens Living in Canada

If you are a U.S. citizen living in Canada, you still have U.S. tax filing obligations. If you are delinquent in your U.S. filings, the IRS has a streamlined process to allow you to get caught up without penalties. However, it is unclear how much longer the IRS will keep this process open, so if you have been holding off, now is the time to get caught up.

Being a U.S. citizen can also present problems if you hold investments in Canada such as RESPs, RDSPs, TFSAs, FHSAs, and mutual funds, or if you are a shareholder of a Canadian corporation. If you are or have ever been a U.S. citizen, we suggest you contact your Crowe MacKay tax advisor to determine your filing requirements.

Snowbirds

If you own property in the United States or are spending significant amounts of time down there, let your Crowe MacKay tax advisors know. You can run into tax issues on both sides of the border, so it is important to know and understand the rules and how they may affect you. Both Canada and the U.S. can now track the number of days you are spending in each country, so being aware of your compliance requirements is more important than ever.

Important 2024 Tax Year Deadlines in The U.S.

March 17, 2025

U.S. filings deadline for 3520-A Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust with a U.S. Owner

April 15, 2025

U.S. individual tax filing deadline for U.S. citizens or resident aliens

U.S. individual tax filing deadline for U.S. Non-resident aliens who earned U.S. wages subject to U.S. income tax withholding or had an office or place of business in the U.S.

U.S. filing deadline for 3520 Annual Return to Report Transactions with Foreign Trusts and Receipt of Certain Foreign Gifts

June 16, 2025

U.S. individual tax filing deadline for U.S. citizens or resident aliens living outside of the U.S (provided they did not earn U.S. wages subject to U.S. income tax withholding or have an office or place of business in the U.S.

U.S. filing deadline for all other U.S. Non-resident aliens

U.S. filing deadline for 8840 "Closer Connection Exception Statement for Aliens

September 15, 2025

U.S. filings deadline for 3520-A Annual Information Return of Foreign Trust with a U.S. Owner if extension filed

October 15, 2025

Final U.S. filing deadline if extension filed (extended from April 15th).

U.S. FBAR filing deadline

December 15, 2025

Final U.S. Non-resident individual tax filing deadline if extension filed (extended from June 15th)

