self

What happens after the CRA assesses you?

Do you need to deal with CRA collections, or will they automatically back off while you're challenging the tax assessment?

Find out in the latest instalment of our Tax Litigation Video Series, where Angelo Gentile explains the importance of dealing with collections issues after receiving a tax assessment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.