4 June 2025

Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP Wins Securities Litigation Firm Of The Year And Impact Case Award For Cormark Securities Inc. (Re)

Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP Honoured at 2025 Benchmark Litigation Awards

We are proud to announce that Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP has once again been recognized as a leader in Canadian securities litigation at the 2025 Benchmark Litigation Canada Awards.

For theninth consecutive year, our firm has been namedSecurities Litigation Firm of the Year – Canada, a testament to our continued excellence and leadership in complex, high-stakes litigation.

We are also honoured to have received an Impact Case Award for our work in Cormark Securities Inc. (Re). In this landmark case before the Capital Markets Tribunal of the Ontario Securities Commission, our team achieved a decisive victory, successfully resisting enforcement proceedings on behalf of our client.

In addition:

We are grateful to our clients for their continued trust and to Benchmark Litigation for this recognition. These honours reinforce our commitment to providing elite advocacy in corporate and securities litigation matters across Canada.

