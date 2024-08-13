No Summer Break For The CSA – Selected Securities Law Developments

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) recently provided updates on various outstanding initiatives concerning continuous disclosure obligations and prospectus filings in respect of non-investment fund reporting issuers.

Selected developments from the CSA's 2023-2024 Year in Review Report (Annual Report) and a recent CSA Notice and Request for Comment (Notice) are summarized below.

Looking Ahead

As Canadian capital markets continue to evolve, the needs of Canadian market participants are changing. In response, the CSA has recognized the need to modernize its regulatory regime by reducing regulatory burden while at the same time maintaining and enhancing investor protection and education. As the CSA continues to take steps toward achieving these goals, Blakes will continue to monitor and provide updates regarding significant legal developments affecting the continuous disclosure obligations and prospectus filings in respect of non-investment fund reporting issuers.

For permission to reprint articles, please contact the Blakes Marketing Department.

© 2020 Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.