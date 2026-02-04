Grid Clarity At Last: Ontario Introduces CCIM For Developers And Planners

On January 29, 2026 the Ontario Energy Board announced the launch of its Centralized Capacity Information Map (CCIM).

It has long been a source of frustration for anyone attempting to connect substantial load to the Ontario grid that the province did not have a "single source of truth" to assess connection capacity. Many jurisdictions in North America have had this kind of publicly available information for years.

The CCIM now provides stakeholders with consistent capacity information across the province's many distribution networks.

The map offers an early view of available grid capacity so stakeholders can:

Identify viable locations for a range of new projects, including housing development, businesses, EV infrastructure, and, of course, data centres.

Compare options for industrial or commercial expansion, or renewable energy projects.

Access consistent, up-to-date data that will reduce uncertainty and accelerate project timelines.

The data will be updated at least every three months.

The CCIM offers two views:

Available Load Capacity : To provide awareness of potential grid locations for activity that would increase electricity demand, such as adding a new industrial process or developing a new site.

: To provide awareness of potential grid locations for activity that would increase electricity demand, such as adding a new industrial process or developing a new site. Available DER Capacity: To provide awareness of potential connection points for small-scale power generating installations or energy sources.

While the map does not replace the need to contact local distribution companies, it provides useful background material and context to support those conversations.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.