Canadian Federal And Provincial Cleantech Funding Initiatives

Entrepreneurs throughout Canada are working hard to develop, commercialize and implement technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance environmental sustainability, provide solutions to combat climate change, and facilitate our energy transition. Government initiatives across Canada play an important role in the growth of the clean technology sector.

This bulletin provides an overview of various government funding opportunities currently available to businesses in the Canadian clean technology sector. The bulletin highlights both federal programs and provincial programs in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Québec. We provide a high-level overview of key features of these programs, select criteria for eligibility, and some information about the types of support available.

To learn more about how Fasken contributes to the Climate Tech space, please click here. For detailed information on the Canadian government's four new refundable investment tax credits for clean technology, as of October 2024, please click here.

Federal Initiatives

Export Development Canada Export Development Canada ("EDC") supports Canadian businesses to succeed internationally by offering essential financial products, services, and expertise that enable their expansion from domestic to global markets. As a principal financier of clean tech in Canada, EDC offers assistance to businesses in various subsectors such as renewable energy production, biofuels, energy-saving solutions, and eco-friendly construction. In 2022, EDC established an objective to deliver $10 billion in support to clean tech companies by 2025. By December 31, 2023, EDC had surpassed this goal, contributing over $12 billion through financing and insurance solutions to upwards of 440 clean tech businesses—an increase from the $8.8 billion and 392 companies in 2022. EDC has been a major supporter of the Canadian clean tech sector since 2012, facilitating almost $41 billion in clean tech exports. More information on EDC's support of clean technology can be found here. Clean Growth Hub The Clean Growth Hub is a free service offered by the federal government designed to help clean technology developers identify funding for their initiatives. It equips companies with various resources, such as a Technology Readiness Level evaluation and data collection services that inform policy and program enhancements for clean tech innovators. Additionally, it maintains a regularly updated directory of active programs that provide funding, making it an efficient, user-friendly resource. More information on the Clean Growth Hub can be found here. Canada Infrastructure Bank The Canada Infrastructure Bank ("CIB") is a federal Crown corporation tasked with providing financial backing for infrastructure projects capable of generating revenue that serve "the public interest". It aims to stimulate private sector investment by employing strategies such as direct contributions and partnerships between the public and private sectors. CIB considers itself an impact investor and prioritizes investing in areas such as green infrastructure and clean power. More information on CIB's investment process can be found here. Industrial Research Assistance Program The Industrial Research Assistance Program ("IRAP") helps small and medium-sized businesses develop technology by providing funding and advisory services. Eligible applicants must meet the following criteria: (i) be an incorporated, profit-oriented small or medium-sized business in Canada; (ii) have 500 or fewer full-time equivalent employees; and (iii) plan to pursue growth and profit by developing and commercializing innovative, technology-driven new or improved products, services or processes in Canada. More information on IRAP can be found here. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada's Strategic Response Fund (SRF) The Strategic Response Fund ("SRF") (formerly known as the Strategic Innovation Fund) supports Canadian industries by driving innovation, adapting to change, and remaining competitive in a shifting global economy. The program focuses on funding large-scale, transformative projects that enhance economic resilience, strengthen supply chains, and safeguard quality jobs in key sectors such as steel, aluminum, automotive, forest products, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. To date, the SRF has invested $10.4 billion across 143 projects. Its current investment priorities include clean technologies, critical minerals and industrial transformation. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Business Development Bank of Canada Business Development Bank of Canada ("BDC") is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada. BDC supports start-ups, small businesses, and entrepreneurs by providing financing, advisory services, and capital. BDC currently offers a Sustainability Venture Fund to early-stage businesses developing technologies that contribute to a net-zero economy. BDC is looking for companies that are aligned with four United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. More information on BDC's Sustainability Venture Fund can be found here. BDC also offers a Climate Tech Fund to invest in Canadian climate technology businesses that have high potential to grow into international competitors and provide significant local and global greenhouse gas reductions. This fund is looking for firms developing technology that materially mitigates greenhouse gas emissions. More information on BDC's Climate Tech Fund can be found here. More general information on BDC can be foundhere. Natural Resources Canada – Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program Natural Resources Canada, a federal initiative, administers a variety of funding and grant programs to encourage the development of clean technology. The Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program currently has a funding opportunity for owners/operators of zero-emission vehicle infrastructure. The projects should focus on deploying electric vehicle chargers in public places such as on-street locations, in multi-unit residential buildings, workplaces, and vehicle fleets. The program's contribution will be limited to 50% of total project costs up to a maximum of $5 million per project. Calls for proposals began on November 25, 2025, with project proposals accepted on an ongoing basis until all funds are allocated. Details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Canada Growth Fund Canada Growth Fund ("CGF") is a $15 billion arm's length public fund supporting the development of technologies targeted at reducing emissions. CGF was established with the goal of making investments that spur significant private sector funding for Canadian businesses and initiatives, with the aim of transitioning Canada's economy toward net zero. Its purpose is to draw in private funds to develop Canada's clean economy. This is achieved by utilizing financial instruments that mitigate specific risks, thereby incentivizing private contributions to low-carbon projects, technologies, businesses, and supply chains. CGF is offering contracts for difference as one of its financial tools to support clean growth initiatives. These contracts underpin the future price of carbon, offering predictability to businesses and mitigating risk for projects that aim to cut emissions. As the main federal body responsible for issuing carbon contracts for difference, CGF has earmarked as much as $7 billion from its current $15 billion capital pool for the issuance of all forms of contracts for difference and offtake agreements. The capital is largely focused on infrastructure-like investment opportunities which are otherwise difficult to finance. In January 2026, CGF announced a leading investment of US$85 million in British Columbia based Mangrove-Lithium alongside existing investors. More information on CGF can be found here. Innovative Solutions Canada Innovative Solutions Canada is a federal initiative designed to encourage technology research and commercialize Canadian innovations. The program focuses on startups and small/medium-sized businesses with some funding opportunities for clean technology development. The program currently has a funding opportunity for those designing an efficient class 8 heavy-duty truck dry-box van trailer for highway use in Canada and the US. Funding opportunities are currently closed, with new opportunities opening soon. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Low-Carbon Fuel Procurement Program In October 2024 the federal government announced its commitment to purchase carbon dioxide removal services through its Low-Carbon Fuel Procurement Program ( an 8-year, nearly $135 million initiative to reduce emissions from federal air and marine operations). Carbon dioxide removal refers to human-initiated actions that extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, such as direct air capture and improved carbon mineralization, and securely deposit it in natural storage sites or within products. More information on the Government of Canada's announcement to purchase carbon dioxide removal services can be found here. More information on the Low-Carbon Fuel Procurement Program can be found here. Sustainable Development Technology Canada Fund Historically, the Sustainable Development Technology Canada Fund (the "SDTC") has been an important source of federal government funding for clean tech and other sustainable development projects. The SDTC offered non-repayable funding to projects that had not yet reached the commercial stage but show potential for substantial and quantifiable benefits in climate change, air quality, water quality, or soil cleanliness. Starting in early 2025-2026, The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (discussed above) began incorporating the operations and resources of the STDC. This integration allows clean tech projects to be managed under the IRAP's governance, streamlining support for SMEs. NRC IRAP now offers direct funding to cleantech SMEs, supporting activities from proof of concept to larger, multi-year projects focused on decarbonization. Agricultural Clean Technology Program – Adoption Stream The program is designed to foster the development and adoption of clean technologies that support the transition to a low carbon economy and drive sustainable growth within Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector. The Adoption Stream provides funding to support the purchase and installation of commercially available clean technologies for equipment upgrades aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as fertilizer and methane emissions. Through this stream, non-repayable contributions ranging from $25,000 to $2 million per project are available. The application intake period is now closed. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund The Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) is a federal initiative offering up to $1.5 billion in funding through 2030 to support clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects that are essential for the sustainable development and growth of Canada's critical mineral sector. A current call for proposals is open for shovel-ready infrastructure projects with up to $500 million available in contribution funding. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here.

Provincial Initiatives

Alberta

Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage and Hydrogen Program This program supports Albertan enterprises develop technologies that convert carbon dioxide into useful products with significant commercial value. It aims to reduce environmental impacts, support Alberta's energy transition, create jobs in the clean tech sector, and engage industry, researchers, and communities in future energy systems. Funding can be up to $2 million per project, typically covering 25-50% of total costs. Co-funding from other sources is encouraged, and applicants must provide additional funding through cash or in-kind contributions.Although applicants are not required to be Alberta-based, they must demonstrate a clear value proposition for the Province. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Emissions Reduction Alberta Emissions Reduction Alberta ("ERA") provides funding for innovative and sustainable technology projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. ERA is primarily focused on technology in carbon sequestration, future fuels, energy efficiency, industrial transformation, and circular economy. There are two funding streams under ERA: (i) technology funding, and (ii) energy savings for business. The process for assessing funding is divided into two stages, the Expression of Interest and the Full Project Proposal. More information and details on accessing funds can be found here. Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program Alberta Carbon Capture Incentive Program ("ACCIP") supports and accelerates the development of new carbon capture, utilization, and storage ("CCUS") infrastructure by providing incentives for facilities to incorporate this technology into their operations. The ACCIP offers a 12% grant for eligible CCUS capital costs, with funding available after the federal government finalizes its investment tax credit and support programs. Industry and carbon sequestration hub operators can now apply for ACCIP pre-approval.The project must capture, prepare, compress, transport, store, or utilize carbon dioxide.Grants are paid to operators in 3 installments over 3 years starting after one year of operations. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Hydrogen Centre of Excellence – Advancing Hydrogen The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence offers various programs to promote innovation in the production, deployment and use of hydrogen. The Centre offers funding programs to support the integration of clean hydrogen into Alberta's domestic energy system for use in mobility, heat, power generation, renewable energy storage, and industrial applications; in addition to establishing the province as a major global supplier of clean energy exports. The Centre also funds projects that increase public awareness and identify new opportunities for hydrogen through its Services Capacity Program, which is accepting applications until March 31, 2026. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here.

British Columbia

Innovate Clean Energy Fund Innovate Clean Energy Fund ("ICE Fund") supports British Columbia's priorities in energy, economy, environment, and greenhouse gas reduction, while also promoting the advancement of BC's clean energy sector. Since 2008, the ICE Fund has committed over $114 million in funding to support pre-commercial clean energy technology projects and energy efficiency programs. The ICE Fund's Open Call for Innovation and Partnerships is now accepting applications. Projects may receive funding ranging from $50,000 to $3,000,000, covering up to 75% of eligible costs. Funding availability varies by fiscal year, depending on the program's budget. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Innovate BC's Ignite Program Innovate BC oversees their Ignite Program which provides funding for research and commercialization activities in the sectors of natural resources, applied science, and engineering. The maximum amount an eligible company can request is $300,000, paid in annual instalments of approximately equal amounts. Projects must secure matching funds from other sources at a ratio of 2:1 ($1 Ignite funds matched by $2 project funds from other sources). Eligibility requirements include having a project that addresses a significant industry problem and being a BC-based organization. This program is currently closed. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Advanced Research and Commercialization Program Advanced Research and Commercialization Program ("ARC") is aimed at overcoming barriers to growth in the zero-emission vehicle ("ZEV") sector. ARC provides support to BC companies by investing in product development and commercialization activities through long-term demonstration projects. Eligible applicants for ARC include Canadian private entities or organizations validly incorporated and operating in the ZEV sector. Currently, Expressions of Interest for ARC are closed. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. InBC Strategic Investment Fund In BC Investment Corp ("InBC") is a Crown corporation that manages and invests a $500 million strategic investment fund of the Government of British Columbia. InBC invests in high-growth potential businesses in BC to leverage investment from the private and public sectors to help businesses grow. Companies or ventures looking for investment can find more information here. NorthX Climate Tech NorthX Climate Tech (formerly the BC Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy) serves as a catalyst for climate action, driving the development of climate hard-tech solutions that transform industries and foster long-term prosperity. NorthX supports climate tech innovators by providing the resources and networks needed to build a world-leading sector, reshape industries, and create lasting economic benefits for Canada. NorthX periodically launches funding opportunities targeted at specific goals. Currently the NorthX Emissions Reduction Fund is open, offering support for late-stage Canadian projects that deliver measurable emissions reductions. This fund primarily fuel supplies comply with Clean Fuel Regulations through strategic investments in impactful clean energy initiatives. More information on NorthX can be found here.

Ontario

Collaborate 2 Commercialize Program Through the Ontario Centre of Innovation, the Collaborate to Commercialize ("C2C") Program offers up to $150,000 and supports the collaboration between academia and industry to solve an industry-based problem and drive the commercialization of intellectual property. The program supports efforts are intended to commercialize research results within three years post-project. There are two ways to be eligible for the C2C Program – either as a research partner or as a small and medium size enterprise project contributor. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Invest Ontario Fund Invest Ontario is a provincial agency dedicated to securing private sector strategic business and capital investments, that support economic development, resiliency, and job creation with a focus on manufacturing, life sciences, and technology sectors within the province. In the 2021 Ontario Budget, the Government of Ontario committed $400 million to create the Invest Ontario Fund to fund the initiative over an initial four years. The Invest Ontario Fund was recently topped up with a further $600 million by the 2025 Ontario Budget. Funding from the Invest Ontario Fund is offered in the form of a loan or conditional grant combination. There is no maximum to the funding ask. More information on the Invest Ontario Fund can be found here. Southern Ontario Fund for Investment in Innovation The Southern Ontario Fund for Investment in Innovation ("SOFII") loan program supports high-growth, innovative small and medium-sized enterprises in rural and urban communities by offering loans of $150,000 to $500,000 to support all aspects of growth challenges they face. Funded in part by FedDev Ontario, SOFII empowers innovation in southern Ontario. Financing can be provided for late-stage commercialization, new product or service development, new applications or markets, and development or implementation of new processes or technologies. The loans are interest bearing term loans with no application fees, and repayable anytime without penalty. Ideal candidates are in digital industries, clean technology, agri-food industries, health and biosciences, and advanced manufacturing. Applications can be made through the website. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Building Ontario Fund The Building Ontario Fund invests and seeks to attract investment from public sector pension plans, other trusted institutional investors, and Indigenous communities in Ontario infrastructure projects that will generate revenue and be in the public interest. An arms-length, board-governed Crown agency enabled by the Building Ontario Fund Act, 2024, the Building Ontario Fund helps build a stronger province for Ontario's quickly growing population and lays a strong foundation for future generations. Proposals for infrastructure projects from qualified institutional investors, public sector entities, governments, or Indigenous communities, are welcome and will be assessed for suitability within the Building Ontario Fund mandate. To address the province's most immediate needs, the Building Ontario Fund focuses on projects within six priority areas: affordable housing, long-term care, energy, transportation, municipal and community infrastructure, and critical minerals. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Grid Innovation Fund Since 2005, the Grid Innovation Fund (and its predecessor funds the Technology Development Fund and Conservation Fund) ("GIF") has advanced projects which have helped Ontario's electricity system reduce costs, enhance reliability, and enable customers to better manage their electricity demand. Funding is available for projects that are a maximum of three years in length. These projects validate the performance and business case of promising new technologies, practices, and services. The GIF also supports projects that identify and mitigate market barriers or otherwise accelerate the adoption of competitive, cost‑effective energy solutions. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network R&D Partnership Fund The Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network R&D Partnership Fund provides co‑investment of up to $1,000,000 to support the development, testing, validation, and demonstration of Ontario‑made automotive and mobility technologies. The program focuses on four key areas: connected and autonomous vehicles, smart mobility and artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, advanced charging and vehicle‑to‑grid, and semiconductor and hardware technologies. Eligible applicants must be small or medium‑sized enterprises with fewer than 500 full‑time employees that operate in Ontario and undertake their project within the province. Projects must include at least one partner (a small or medium‑sized enterprises, national or multinational enterprise, academic institution, municipality, Indigenous community, not‑for‑profit organization, Crown corporation, or transit authority) and must advance technologies toward commercialization at Technology Readiness Level 3–9. Typical activities include technology development, product or service validation, testing, demonstration, and piloting. This program is not intended for feasibility studies or basic research. Projects must include a demonstrable product capable of being showcased in Ontario. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here. Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness Stream The Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness Stream is part of Ontario's Regional Development Program and provides financial support to advanced manufacturing companies, with an emphasis on small and medium‑sized enterprises across the province. The program funds investments in capital equipment, technology adoption, and workforce skills development, with the goal of improving competitiveness, attracting private‑sector investment, supporting technology adoption, and generating broad economic benefits through job creation and upskilling. To be eligible, an applicant must have at least three years of operations, employ a minimum of ten people, commit to creating or upskilling at least five jobs, and invest at least $500,000 in their project. Funding may be provided through grants or loans of up to 15% of eligible project costs, with loans of up to $5 million (interest‑free during the project period) and the potential for partial loan forgiveness if project commitments are met. More information and details on eligibility requirements can be found here.

Québec