Ontario Introduces Working For Workers Seven Act, 2025

On May 28, 2025, Ontario's government introduced Bill 30, the Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025 (the "Act"). The Act builds on the previous Working for Workers Six Act, passed in 2024, and proposes several amendments to legislation governing Ontario's workplaces, such as the Employment Standards Act, 2000, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997.

While not an exhaustive list, here are some proposed changes that Ontario employers should review to plan for what's ahead:

Proposed Amendments to Workplace Safety

Mandating that automated external defibrillators (AEDs) be available on construction projects with 20 or more workers and expected to last three months or longer.

Assisting businesses with upfront costs, the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) will offer reimbursement for the purchase of AEDs.

Requiring public infrastructure project owners, constructors and employers to treat Chief Prevention Officer-certified health and safety management as equal to other procurement procedures. A new Administrative Monetary Penalty system will support enforcement under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Proposed Amendments on Reducing Worker Abuse

Tightening enforcement on employers who deceive the system by providing false information, concealing payroll records, or avoiding payments. This ensures that injured workers receive adequate support and compensation.

Requiring job posting platforms to implement a system for reporting fraudulent job listings, helping jobseekers avoid scams while searching for employment opportunities.

Examining employers' access to electronic information, including reviewing current practices and considering additional privacy protections.

Proposed Amendments to Protecting Ontario Workers

Supporting employees affected by layoffs and terminations due to U.S. tariffs by requiring employers to: provide up to three unpaid days off for job-searching; provide information on government programs for skills training and job search assistance; and extend temporary layoffs beyond 35 weeks to allow for continued employment relationships.

Accelerating access to training programs by: exempting Skills Development Fund Capital Stream projects from certain planning permit requirements; expanding funding for mobile training to increase hands-on learning for youth; and prioritizing apprentice job opportunities for public infrastructure projects.

Introducing proactive Action Centres to support workers during layoffs.

Granting inspectors the power to require in-person interviews with applicants of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (ONIP) to improve program integrity and prevent fraud.

Making the ONIP more efficient by enabling the government to return applications that no longer match current job market demands.

Launching a new ONIP employer portal in Summer 2025 for direct electronic submissions.

Employers should be aware that the above-listed proposed amendments have not yet come into force.

