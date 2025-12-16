Dead End: Conservation Easements Are Roadblocks For Saskatchewan Municipalities

Conservation easements are powerful legal tools used to protect natural landscapes, wildlife habitats and ecological values, often in perpetuity. Unlike traditional access easements, conservation easements are created by provincial legislation. They are registered on land titles, binding current and future owners to specific restrictions that safeguard the land's conservation values.

Once registered, they restrict development and certain activities on the land to preserve its natural state. These restrictions "run with the land," meaning they remain in force even if the property changes hands. The terms are typically set for perpetuity and can only be amended or terminated in accordance with the governing legislation.

Municipal powers and conservation easements

Municipalities in Saskatchewan derive their powers exclusively from provincial statutes. The main legislation governing expropriation by municipalities is The Municipal Expropriation Act. While this Act allows municipalities to expropriate lands or easements for public purposes, it is silent on the specific issue of expropriating land subject to a conservation easement or, more importantly, extinguishing a conservation easement.

Unlike some other provinces, Saskatchewan's legislation does not explicitly grant municipalities the authority to override or extinguish conservation easements through expropriation.

What happens if expropriation is attempted?

Even if a municipality has some ability to expropriate land covered by a conservation easement, which it does not appear to, there is no legal mechanism for extinguishing the conservation easement itself. The municipality would therefore be subject to the same terms of the conservation easement as any other subsequent owner of the land and the easement holder, often a conservation organization, would retain the legislative right to enforce the terms of the easement, including seeking a court order to prevent the municipality from engaging in any activity that would breach the conservation conditions. Saskatchewan's The Conservation Easement Act also empowers easement holders to apply for injunctions against anyone acting contrary to the easement, including municipalities.

Why does this matter?

This legal framework means that conservation easements provide broad and thorough protection against municipal development projects that would harm protected lands. Municipalities cannot simply override or encroach on a conversation easement and attempts to do without consent of the easement holder are likely to face significant legal challenges. It is important that municipalities, landowners and conservation organizations recognize that conservation easements provide robust legal protection and any development projects that seek to encroach on such lands are likely to face substantial legal roadblocks.

