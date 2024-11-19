9 Essential Winter Driving Safety Tips For Alberta

As the winter months roll in across Alberta, drivers face the challenges of icy roads, snowstorms, and reduced visibility.

Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a full-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Indigenous, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, and Personal Injury Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.

As the winter months roll in across Alberta, drivers face the challenges of icy roads, snowstorms, and reduced visibility. As Personal Injury lawyers in Alberta, we see many cases that could have been avoided.

Whether commuting through Calgary's snowy streets or navigating the highways near Edmonton, our team has compiled some essential winter driving tips to help you stay safe this winter.

Prepare your vehicle for winter: Make sure your car is ready to handle winter conditions. Perform a winter check-up: Tires: Install winter tires if you haven't already. Remember, Alberta law requires winter tires to be used on certain roads during winter.

Install winter tires if you haven't already. Remember, Alberta law requires winter tires to be used on certain roads during winter. Battery Check: Ensure your car's battery is in good condition and withstand Alberta's freezing temperatures.

Ensure your car's battery is in good condition and withstand Alberta's freezing temperatures. Fluids: Check your windshield washer fluid, antifreeze levels, and oil. Consider using winter-grade fluids.

Check your windshield washer fluid, antifreeze levels, and oil. Consider using winter-grade fluids. Lights: Ensure all headlights, tail, and brake lights work properly.

Ensure all headlights, tail, and brake lights work properly. Emergency Kit: When was the last time you checked your kit? Include a blanket, flashlight, first-aid supplies, water, non-perishable snacks, jumper cables, and a snow shovel.

Check weather conditions before you travel: Always check the forecast before you head out on a journey. Use local weather apps, websites, or the Alberta 511 road report service to get updates on road conditions, closures, and storm warnings.

Slow down and adjust your speed: Snow, ice, and even black ice can create slippery conditions, reducing your vehicle's traction. It's crucial to adjust your speed to match the road conditions, no matter the posted speed limit.

Maintain a safe distance: Braking distances can be much longer than usual, so it's essential to maintain more distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. A good rule of thumb is to double the distance you would use in dry conditions.

Avoid sudden stops: In snowy and icy conditions, you quickly lose control of your vehicle if you make sudden maneuvers. When braking, do so gently and gradually.

Ensure proper visibility: Before driving, clear all snow and ice from your car, including the roof, mirrors, headlights, and tail lights.

Know what to do if skidding: If your vehicle starts to skid, it's important to remain calm and take the right actions. Remember, never slam on the brakes. Instead, try to regain traction by easing off the brakes and the accelerator: Rear-Wheel Skid: If the back of your car starts to slide, steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go. Gently accelerate once you've regained control.

If the back of your car starts to slide, steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go. Gently accelerate once you've regained control. Front-Wheel Skid: If your front tires are skidding, take your foot off the accelerator and steer in your desired direction. Don't try to steer too sharply.

Avoid cruise control in winter conditions: If your vehicle begins to lose traction, cruise control may make it harder to regain control. Always drive with full attention and manual control, especially in snow, ice, or slush.

Know what to do in an emergency: Despite your best efforts, accidents can happen, and it's important to know what to do in case of an emergency. If you're involved in a collision or your vehicle breaks down, first and foremost, call 911 or roadside assistance. Make sure to have your location information ready. If you're stranded, stay in your car with the engine running intermittently to preserve fuel and stay warm while keeping your hazard lights on to alert other drivers.

If the worst happens, we're here to help.

Even when we take every precaution, accidents can still happen, especially in harsh winter conditions. If you or your family are involved in a car accident, know that you don't have to face the aftermath alone. Whether it's a fender bender or a more serious collision, understanding your legal rights and navigating the complex process can be overwhelming.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.