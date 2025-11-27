CPD ACCREDITED Risky Business 2025 Conference: Medical Malpractice In A New Era (Video)

self

Our CPD-Accredited 2025 Risky Business Conference: The Changing Landscape: Medical Malpractice in a New Era brought together leading experts, including Charles Gluckstein, Richard Halpern, Pinta Maguire, Dr. Laura MacGregor, and others, to discuss the rapidly evolving field of medical malpractice law.

Key topics included the role of AI in legal practice, case management, client resources, causation, and insights from both defense and plaintiff perspectives. Designed for legal professionals, this conference provided cutting-edge strategies and tools to navigate the complexities of medical malpractice in a new era.

Risky Business 2025 was kindly sponsored by Filevine and McKellar Structured Settlements.

This program contains 1 hour of Professionalism Content and 3 hours of Substantive Content.

