More Sleep, More Accidents?

Many look forward to 'falling back' into Standard Time for more sleep, but is that extra hour worth disrupting our body clock? Increasingly, experts say no.

In this blog post, I will explain why the autumn time change can increase the risk of accidents and personal injuries, and share some tips on how to stay safe.

What is Daylight Savings and does it work?

Twice annually, clocks in many parts of the world are adjusted to maximize daylight availability during typical working hours. They advance by one hour on the second Sunday in March to initiate Daylight Saving Time ("DST") and fall back by an hour on the first Sunday in November to revert to Standard Time.

Germany and Austria were the first countries to implement Daylight Saving Time in 1916 to conserve fuel during World War I. But Port Arthur, Ontario, now part of Thunder Bay, actually introduced it first in 1908. Canadian Prairie communities followed between 1914 and 1916, and Canada tried DST nationwide in 1918. It was dropped soon after, but brought back during World War II. Today, only parts of Canada use DST.

Changing the clocks twice a year is intended to conserve energy by reducing the need for artificial light. Today, more than 70 countries use this system, affecting over a billion people worldwide.

What problems come with the return to Standard Time?

If you are walking outside between 5 pm and 8 pm at this time of year, you are entering a period when the risk of accidents is at its highest for pedestrians.

Interestingly, the total number of collisions goes down in the month before we switch back to Standard Time. The reported "full day" pedestrian injury rate drops by about 6%, reaching their lowest levels compared to the higher rates seen in summer.

But after the time change, pedestrian accident injuries jumped by 19% between 5 pm and 8 pm. One study from the U.S. found that pedestrians are three times more likely to be fatally hit by a car during these hours in the weeks after the switch than before. Another study suggests a nearly doubling of motor vehicle accidents between 5 pm and 6 pm after the fall time change.

Why Do Accidents Spike After the Time Change?

When daylight saving time ends, sunset arrives an hour earlier, causing the busiest part of the evening commute to take place in the dark. This lack of visibility makes it harder for drivers to spot pedestrians, while people crossing the street may not realize how difficult it is for them to be seen.

Even though we technically gain an hour of sleep, the abrupt shift can leave us feeling groggy and less alert, which slows reaction times, especially in low-light conditions. Between 5 and 8 p.m., when most people are traveling, running errands, or heading home, the combination of heavier traffic and reduced daylight increases the risk of accidents.

Staying safe when we turn back time.

As this time of year is especially hazardous for people on the streets, both drivers and pedestrians should exercise extra caution.

Drivers should remember that it takes time to get used to driving in lower light during the evening commute. Be extra watchful for pedestrians, especially children. Slowing down in neighborhoods or busy areas gives you more time to react to anything unexpected. This helps prevent accidents and can make a big difference in keeping everyone safe.

Pedestrians are at higher risk and should try to be as visible as possible. On rainy or foggy days, it's even harder for drivers to see you. Wear bright or reflective clothes, always look both ways, and try to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

To help your own body manage the time change:

Ensure you receive sufficient sleep year round

Practice good sleep habits

Gradually delay your usual bedtime in the week leading up to the time change

Shift your usual dinner time later, but avoid late night snacks

Look for morning sunlight as early as possible to help regulate your body's circadian rhythm

Seeking Help If You've Been Hurt

Motor vehicle accident injuries can cause temporary or permanent disability. If you or a loved one has been involved in an accident and suffered serious injury as a result, you may be entitled to statutory accident benefits and damages from any person whose negligence caused or contributed to your injury.

