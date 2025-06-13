ARTICLE
13 June 2025

Staying Accountable: Auditing And Monitoring In Privacy Programs

Ongoing auditing and monitoring are critical to maintaining a strong and accountable privacy program.
Tricia Ralph and Kaitlyn Hebert

Ongoing auditing and monitoring are critical to maintaining a strong and accountable privacy program. As Canadian privacy laws place increasing emphasis on demonstrable compliance, organizations must ensure that auditing and monitoring practices are robust, practical, and effective.

Watch the replay below of the third session in our Privacy Management Program series, "Staying Accountable: Auditing and Monitoring in Privacy Programs". In this webinar, Tricia Ralph and Kaitlyn Hebert discuss practical strategies to build accountability into your privacy management program.

This session includes:

  • A review of auditing and monitoring requirements emerging from Canadian privacy laws
  • Practical guidance on developing and operationalizing monitoring frameworks
  • Methods for identifying program gaps and maintaining continuous improvement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tricia Ralph
Tricia Ralph
Photo of Kaitlyn Hebert
Kaitlyn Hebert
