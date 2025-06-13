Ongoing auditing and monitoring are critical to maintaining a strong and accountable privacy program. As Canadian privacy laws place increasing emphasis on demonstrable compliance, organizations must ensure that auditing and monitoring practices are robust, practical, and effective.
Watch the replay below of the third session in our Privacy Management Program series, "Staying Accountable: Auditing and Monitoring in Privacy Programs". In this webinar, Tricia Ralph and Kaitlyn Hebert discuss practical strategies to build accountability into your privacy management program.
This session includes:
- A review of auditing and monitoring requirements emerging from Canadian privacy laws
- Practical guidance on developing and operationalizing monitoring frameworks
- Methods for identifying program gaps and maintaining continuous improvement
