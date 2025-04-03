Bill 194 Series Session Two: Privacy Program Management Under Bill 194 (Video)

Watch the replay of the first session of the 2025 Bill 194 Series below with David Goodis and Kaitlyn Hebert discussing how organizations can navigate the complexities of privacy compliance under Ontario's Bill 194.
This session will:
- Break down the key components of a compliant privacy program
- Share practical strategies for implementing and maintaining effective privacy practices
- Discuss how to foster organizational trust and accountability
