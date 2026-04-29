What Makes An Injury “Catastrophic” Under Ontario Law?

A person injured in an automobile collision in Ontario is entitled to receive compensation through a number of different avenues.

McLeish Orlando LLP is a Toronto personal injury law firm representing people who have been seriously injured and family members who have lost a loved one through the negligence of others. McLeish Orlando is a recognized leader within wrongful death and personal injury law. We represent people who have suffered brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and serious orthopaedic injuries. We strive for a fair settlement and the best possible results for our clients.

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Introduction

A person injured in an automobile collision in Ontario is entitled to receive compensation through a number of different avenues. However, an injured person will quickly discover that what at first blush appears to be a simple matter of putting forth a claim and obtaining benefits, is not so simple.

Criteria for Accessing Accident Benefits

With respect to accessing accident benefits, different criteria apply depending on what specific accident benefit is being applied for. For example, there is one set of criteria in order for an injured person to successfully be able to access medical or rehabilitation benefits. There is a totally different set of criteria for the injured person to be able to access income replacement benefits. And the criteria to continue to receive income replacement benefits is different again, starting two years after the accident.

Non-Catastrophic Versus Catastrophic Impairment

One of the most important distinctions for an injured person making a claim arising out of a motor vehicle accident is whether the person’s injury gives rise to a non-catastrophic or catastrophic impairment. Whether or not a person injured in an automobile accident in Ontario is considered catastrophically impaired or not catastrophically impaired has significant and far-reaching consequences to the insured individual and members of his or her family because of the increased level of benefits available to someone who has received a catastrophic designation. People with serious, but non-catastrophic injuries typically have immediate access to $65,000 for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care expenses, claimable for 5 years from the date of the accident. When a person suffers a catastrophic injury, the amount of money available to them for these expenses is increased to $1,000,000 and is available to them for the remainder of their life (or until the $1,000,000 has been exhausted).

In Ontario, the term “catastrophic injury” has a specific legal meaning under the province’s automobile insurance system. It does not simply refer to injuries that are severe or life-threatening, but instead to a specific category of impairments defined under the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule (“SABS”).

While the word “catastrophic” may sound extreme, many serious injuries can meet this legal threshold, even if they are not immediately obvious or do not involve paralysis or other visible trauma. Understanding how this designation works is an important first step in determining what benefits and support may be available after a collision.

What is a Catastrophic Impairment Under Ontario Law?

“Catastrophic impairment” is a defined term under the SABS that governs accident benefits claims.

Once the legal definition is understood, the next step is to identify the types of injuries that may meet the catastrophic threshold.

To be classified as catastrophically impaired, your injuries must meet one of several defined categories under the SABS. These categories are set out below.

Spinal cord injuries (paraplegia or tetraplegia)

Spinal cord injuries causing paraplegia (loss of movement or sensation in the lower body) or tetraplegia (loss of movement or sensation in all four limbs) may qualify where certain thresholds are met. These include criteria relating to the neurological level of injury, motor and sensory function, permanence of deficits, reliance on mobility devices, and overall reduction in independence.

Severe mobility impairment or limb amputation

This category applies where a collision results in the amputation of an arm or leg, permanent and significant loss of function in an arm, or a severe and long-term inability to walk independently.

Loss of vision in both eyes

A person may be catastrophically impaired if they suffer permanent loss of vision in both eyes, or meet specific thresholds of visual acuity or visual field loss, even after corrective lenses or medical intervention.

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

For adults, catastrophic impairment may be established where CT or MRI imaging shows intracranial pathology consistent with trauma, along with a specified level of disability on recognized outcome measures, such as the Glasgow Outcome Scale – Extended, at defined time points.

For children, the criteria differ slightly and may be met where the child sustains a serious TBI requiring admission to a designated trauma or rehabilitation center or demonstrates impairment at specific follow-up intervals using validated pediatric outcome measures.

55% or more whole person impairment (WPI)

A person may be catastrophically impaired if their combined physical impairments result in a whole person impairment of 55% or greater, as measured using the AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment (4th edition). This category often applies where a person has multiple serious injuries, such as fractures, spinal or nerve damage, chronic pain, reduced range of motion, gait abnormalities, or significant orthopaedic hardware.

In some cases, a combination of physical and psychological impairments may be used to reach the 55% threshold, particularly where chronic pain and mental health conditions, such as depression, PTSD, or anxiety disorders, contribute to overall impairment.

Marked or extreme mental or behavioral impairment

A person may also qualify if they experience a psychiatric condition that results in marked (Class 4) impairment in three or more areas of functioning, or extreme (Class 5) impairment in one area, such that they are unable to function usefully in daily life or work settings.

A person needs to meet only one of these categories to be designated catastrophically impaired. The determination is ultimately a legal one, grounded in medical and functional evidence, with insurers and adjudicators assessing whether the criteria are met.

How Catastrophic Impairment is Determined

The catastrophic impairment designation is not automatic and requires a detailed assessment process. Determining catastrophic impairment involves a comprehensive assessment by medical professionals. This typically includes:

Detailed medical examinations

Functional capacity evaluations

Neuropsychological assessments (for brain injuries)

Review of medical records and diagnostic imaging

These assessments measure both the severity of the injuries and their impact on daily functioning, and typically involve specialist medical evidence, standardized impairment ratings, and insurer review. Medical specialists diagnose injuries and assess their severity and permanence under the SABS. Impairments are quantified using AMA methodologies, which may be combined to determine whether impairment thresholds are met.

The insurer then reviews the medical evidence and may arrange independent assessments. Based on this information, the insurer decides whether to accept the catastrophic designation, subject to dispute resolution if the claim is denied.

This determination has significant practical consequences for the benefits available to an injured person.

Why Catastrophic Classification Matters

A catastrophic designation significantly expands the benefits available to an injured person, most notably by increasing the limits on medical, rehabilitation, and attendant care funding. As a result, the determination depends heavily on comprehensive, well-documented medical and functional assessments that clearly demonstrate the extent to which the injuries permanently impair the person’s functioning.

A person deemed catastrophically impaired may access:

Medical, Rehabilitation and Attendant Care Benefits: increased from $65,000 to $1,000,000

Attendant Care Benefits monthly maximum increases from $3,000/month to $6,000/month

Potential access to case management services

Housekeeping and Home Maintenance: $100 per week, not available for non-catastrophic claims

Despite the significance of this designation, there are several common misconceptions about what qualifies as a catastrophic injury.

Common Misunderstanding About Catastrophic Injuries

One common misunderstanding is that a catastrophic impairment must involve paralysis, amputation, or other clearly visible physical trauma. While these types of injuries can qualify a person for a catastrophic designation, the definition under the SABS is broader.

A person may be found catastrophically impaired based on the overall permanent functional impact of their injuries, including a whole person impairment rating of 55% or more. In many instances, the combinations of ratings from orthopaedic injuries, chronic pain conditions, and other physical impairments can meet this threshold, even where the injuries are not immediately obvious.

Another misconception is that catastrophic impairment only applies to physical injuries. In reality, some catastrophic designations arise from cognitive or psychological impairments, particularly following traumatic brain injuries. Under the SABS, a person may qualify if they experience marked or extreme impairments in mental or behavioural functioning. These impairments can affect memory, attention, judgment, emotional regulation, and the ability to function independently in daily life.

Although these conditions may not be visible, they can profoundly disrupt a person’s ability to work, maintain relationships, and manage everyday responsibilities.

Understanding these misconceptions also helps clarify how catastrophic designations influence legal claims.

How Catastrophic Impairment Affects Legal Claims

A catastrophic impairment designation can significantly affect both accident benefits and tort claims. Under the SABS, the designation increases the limits available for medical, rehabilitation, and attendant care benefits, allowing access to substantially greater funding for treatment and support.

In tort litigation, the classification often strengthens the claim by demonstrating the seriousness and permanence of the injuries, which can influence the scope of damages sought but creates difficulties in resolving the tort claim as the tort defendant will seek to set off damages owed in the lawsuit with the available no-fault benefits.

Catastrophic injury cases frequently involve extensive long-term care planning. Since these injuries often result in lifelong disability, legal claims typically include detailed evidence addressing future medical treatment, attendant care, rehabilitation, and housing needs. As a result, catastrophic cases commonly involve higher compensation to reflect the cost of ongoing care and the broader impact the injuries have on the person’s independence.

Given the complexity and stakes involved, many individuals benefit from seeking legal guidance early in the process.

When to Seek Legal Guidance

Catastrophic impairment determinations can be complex because they depend on detailed medical and functional evidence and strict criteria under the SABS. Insurers may dispute whether those criteria are met, often relying on their own assessments or interpretations of the medical evidence, thereby delaying or complicating access to enhanced benefits.

Legal guidance is often essential when navigating catastrophic impairment assessments. Experienced counsel can help gather the necessary medical and functional evidence, coordinate expert reports, and challenge insurer decisions where appropriate, helping ensure the injured person’s impairments and care needs are properly documented and fairly evaluated.

Ultimately, the goal of the catastrophic impairment framework is to ensure appropriate support for those most seriously injured.

Conclusion

Catastrophic impairment is a legal designation under Ontario’s accident benefits system intended to ensure that people with the most serious and life-altering injuries have access to the enhanced treatment, care, and support they require. The designation recognizes that severe injuries often create long-term medical, rehabilitation, and attendant care needs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.