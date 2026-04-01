Simona Jellinek Discusses The Protecting Victims Act On Verdicts & Voices Podcast

Senior Counsel Simona Jellinek was recently featured on the Canadian Bar Association's podcast, Verdicts & Voices. With 30 years of experience advocating for survivors of childhood abuse...

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Senior Counsel Simona Jellinek was recently featured on the Canadian Bar Association's podcast, Verdicts & Voices. With 30 years of experience advocating for survivors of childhood abuse and adult sexual assaults, Simona brings an essential voice to this critical conversation.

In the podcast episode, host Alison Crawford joins Simona and Melanie Webb to weigh the pros and cons of the bill. They discuss its vital goals to confront coercive control and intimate partner violence, alongside serious concerns about how the new rules might worsen court delays.

Listen to the full episode today to hear Simona's insights and learn more about protecting victims' rights.

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