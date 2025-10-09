ARTICLE
9 October 2025

Jan Marin Featured On The Inside Medical Malpractice Podcast

Senior Associate and Medical negligence lawyer Jan Marin was recently featured on the Inside Medical Malpractice podcast, hosted by Connect Medical Legal Experts, to discuss the complex legal challenges of AI in healthcare.

In the first of a 2-part series, Jan explores how AI is impacting the standard of care, creating legal gray zones, and redefining liability in clinical decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Jan Marin
