ARTICLE
29 April 2025

Episode 087: Fighting For Justice, From Courtroom To Community With Kris Bonn (Podcast)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
In this episode, Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf sit down with Kris Bonn, managing partner at Bonn Law, to talk about his unique journey from criminal defense to personal injury and medical malpractice law.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Brenda Agnew and Jordan D. Assaraf
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In this episode, Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf sit down with Kris Bonn, managing partner at Bonn Law, to talk about his unique journey from criminal defense to personal injury and medical malpractice law.

Kris opens up about his early career, high-stakes trials, the evolution of his family's practice, and how small-town roots influence big legal wins. They also explore the importance of collaboration between firms, using tech to improve case management, and how competitive drive fuels strong client advocacy.

Authors
Photo of Brenda Agnew
Brenda Agnew
Photo of Jordan D. Assaraf
Jordan D. Assaraf
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More