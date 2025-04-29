Episode 087: Fighting For Justice, From Courtroom To Community With Kris Bonn (Podcast)

Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
In this episode, Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf sit down with Kris Bonn, managing partner at Bonn Law, to talk about his unique journey from criminal defense to personal injury and medical malpractice law.
Kris opens up about his early career, high-stakes trials, the
evolution of his family's practice, and how small-town roots
influence big legal wins. They also explore the importance of
collaboration between firms, using tech to improve case management,
and how competitive drive fuels strong client advocacy.