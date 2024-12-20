Ontario's Most Dangerous Cities To Drive In

Automobile accidents occur every day in Ontario. And if you are injured due to someone else's actions, you need to see a personal injury lawyer.

But what are the most dangerous places in Ontario for drivers? A study provides some answers. Drawing on data from more than 100,000 insurance quotes in the past three years, including almost 2,300 accidents and over 5,000 tickets, the insurance comparison site MyChoice has painted a picture of the safest and most dangerous places to drive in Ontario.

"The city of Brantford came out as the worst of the bunch, with a dismal score of 0.7 out of five, making it by far the most dangerous Ontario city for drivers," states an article on the BlogTO website.

"The study found a shocking 18.8 percent of Brantford drivers had infractions on record, while 15.5 percent had accidents on record - both the highest numbers of any city included," the article states.

The town of Ajax came in at second worst with 13.05 percent of drivers with infractions and 14.69 percent with accidents on record.

'Targeted Improvements' Are Needed.

"This study sheds light on the disparities in driving conditions across Ontario and emphasizes the need for targeted improvements in road safety," stated Aren Mirzaian, CEO of MyChoice.

Surprisingly, the old city of Toronto (pre-amalgamation) was ranked the safest city to drive in, followed by Richmond Hill, North York and East York. Of course, the latter two are not incorporated municipalities anymore, but MyChoice decided to break Toronto down in that manner.

The remaining top safest municipalities in Ontario in order were: Whitby, Bradford, Etobicoke, Maple, Nepean and Thornhill.

Returning to the 10 most dangerous places to drive, the remaining eight in order are: Kingston, Bolton, Burlington, St. Catharines, Barrie, Windsor, Hamilton and Kitchener.

Brampton Fared Better Than Expected.

The BlogTO article notes that "Brampton's particularly sour reputation for dangerous driving and road rage might be undeserved. Brampton trended towards the median when it came to drivers with infractions (10.07 percent) and accidents (12.12 percent)."

Looking at the province as a whole, the OPP said 2023 was the first year since 2007 when there were more than 400 deaths related to crashes investigated by the service.

"Aggressive driving, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing your proper safety equipment - it's so critically important that we understand the rules of the road and we share the road safely, responsibly and understand the consequences for making a bad decision can be deadly, " stated an OPP spokesman in a news report.

He blamed multiple factors, such as speeding and impaired driving and lack of seatbelt use, for many of those 411 fatalities.

He added that injuries can be lifelong and are "heartbreaking and life-changing," not only for the crash victims themselves but also their families, who are left to help those injured in their recovery.

Distracted Driving a Problem.

The news report also quotes the president and CEO of the Ontario Safety League, who blames distracted driving for many of the accidents on our roadways.

"What we're really seeing is bad driving habits, particularly distracted drivers who are putting everybody at risk while they're exceeding the speed limit, trying to change the channel and have a Zoom call with their staff while driving," he stated.

"When you're in the vehicle, your primary responsibility is to drive and drive safely," he says, adding, "we've turned the interior of a car into an entertainment centre."

According to Ontario's Infrastructure Health and Safety Association, motor vehicle accidents are one of the leading causes of workers' injuries and fatalities.

"On an average day in Ontario, motor vehicle collisions will kill more than two people and injure more than 180 others, making motor vehicle incidents the biggest risk Ontarians face each day they go to work."

The Association notes that the four major factors leading to motor vehicle fatalities are:

drinking and driving: 27 percent

large truck crashes: 22 percent

driver speed: 21 percent

unbelted occupants: 20 percent

The top three driver conditions and actions that contribute to fatal collisions are impairment as a result of alcohol or drugs, being inattentive (e.g., from fatigue or distractions) and aggressive behaviour, such as driving too fast," the association adds.

