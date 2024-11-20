ARTICLE
20 November 2024

Settlement Privilege + Related Court Actions

FL
Field LLP

Contributor

Field LLP logo
Field Law is a western and northern regional business law firm with offices in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Firm has been proactively serving clients and providing legal counsel for over 100 years supporting the specific and ever-evolving business needs of regional, national and international clients.
Explore Firm Details
When a party has filed separate Court Actions for multiple incidents causing indivisible injuries and one of these Actions has settled, the records from the settled Action...
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Tristen Pomerance
Photo of Jonathon Austin
Authors

When a party has filed separate Court Actions for multiple incidents causing indivisible injuries and one of these Actions has settled, the records from the settled Action are generally protected by settlement privilege and not producible. However, if the injuries are intertwined or there is a potential for double recovery, another party may be granted access to privileged records from the settled Action to rely upon in the remaining active litigation.

An individual involved in two motor vehicle collisions, 2018 and 2020, incurred significant overlapping injuries, filed separate Court Actions, and had settled the Action relating to the second collision. The defendant to the Action relating to the first collision sought to compel production of settlement records from the second action, however, the Plaintiff refused relying upon the doctrine of settlement privilege.

What the Court Said

The Court granted the application and ordered the settlement records to be produced, including because the injuries claimed in each of the Actions were indivisible and there was a risk of potential double recovery. However, the Court held that the settlement privileged records ought only to be exchanged between the parties and not the Court until after a finding at trial regarding whether or not the plaintiff's injuries were found to be indivisible from the first settled Action and on the amount of damages to be awarded.

Takeaways

Although settlement privilege is broad, there are recognized exceptions, such as the possibility of double recovery and whether the records are relevant and necessary for the fair and just resolution of the remaining action. Accordingly, in cases where there are multiple tortfeasors, separate incidents, and there are allegations that the incidents each caused similar or overlapping injuries, a party may compel the disclosure of settlement privileged records.

Link to decision: Mo'Allim v Gallant, 2024 ABKB 368

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tristen Pomerance
Tristen Pomerance
Photo of Jonathon Austin
Jonathon Austin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More