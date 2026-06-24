Foreign filing licenses are a common but often overlooked requirement that can create headaches for patent applicants. Failure to obtain the appropriate authorization can lead to consequences ranging from monetary penalties to, in some jurisdictions, criminal liability and imprisonment.

What is a foreign filing license?

A foreign filing license (FFL) is a government-granted authorization, typically from a national patent office, to file a patent application in foreign countries for inventions that are made:

within the license-granting country; by residents of the license-granting country; or by nationals of the license-granting country.

In most jurisdictions, foreign filing license requirements can be satisfied in one of three common ways: by filing a first application in the relevant country, by formally requesting and obtaining an explicit foreign filing license from the national authority, or by waiting a prescribed period of time during which no secrecy order is issued, after which foreign filing is permitted.

FFL regimes are often misunderstood as country-specific procedural quirks, and this is true to an extent. However, most FFL systems around the world are driven by a small set of recurring legal factors. When inventions involve multiple inventors across borders, these factors interact in complex and sometimes unexpected ways.

For instance, although Canada does not impose FFL requirements on private entities, Canadian applicants must still assess whether foreign co-inventors, collaborators, or other jurisdictional connections trigger obligations elsewhere. Accordingly, FFL considerations should be addressed early when developing and implementing an IP strategy.

This article examines the four primary triggers that most jurisdictions use when determining whether a FFL is required, namely:

Location of the invention Residency of the inventors Nationality of the inventors Subject matter of the invention

Understanding these factors and how they are applied across jurisdictions is crucial to ensuring that FFL requirements will be met.

1. Location of the invention

Many jurisdictions anchor their foreign filing requirements to the physical location where the inventive activity occurred, rather than where the applicant is incorporated or where the patent is ultimately filed.

Some notable countries where location of the invention is a primary trigger for FFL requirements include (but are not limited to): China, Spain, Japan, Norway, Sweden and the USA1.

For example, if a Canadian company collaborates with its Chinese R&D centre but develops an invention primarily in Canada, the invention may fall outside China’s FFL regime. Conversely, if substantial parts of the inventive concept were developed within China, a Chinese foreign filing license may be required.

When considering the location of the invention, it may be important to note that if inventors in different countries contributed to the invention, you may need to satisfy the requirements of all applicable regimes.

For example, if a Canadian national, a Chinese national, and an American national join a Teams meeting from their respective countries and collaboratively invent something, foreign filing license requirements in both USA and China would have to be met.

However, it is important to keep in mind that complying with all potentially applicable legal regimes may be difficult in practice, especially when there is a conflict. These situations require a careful assessment of the consequences of non-compliance in each relevant jurisdiction and parties should seek advice from their counsel where cross-border issues arise.

2. Residency of the inventors

Many FFL regimes focus not on where the invention is made, but on where an inventor ordinarily resides or works at the time the invention is made. This is particularly relevant in a remote work era where residency can change frequently and informally. Temporary work assignments, student visas, or remote employment arrangements can unintentionally trigger FFL requirements and sometimes without the applicant’s awareness.

A list of list of notable countries where residency is a primary trigger include (but are not limited to): Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Israel, India, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Norway, Sweden, Singapore, Turkey and Vietnam1.

For example, if a Canadian startup’s engineering team includes one inventor working remotely from India, that inventor’s residency alone may require an Indian foreign filing license before the patent application can be filed abroad, even if all other inventors are based in Canada.

3. Nationality of the inventors

Nationality based triggers are less common but still significant, particularly in jurisdictions with strong national security or secrecy concerns. Unlike residency, nationality-based rules can apply regardless of where the invention was made.

Notable countries where nationality can be relevant include (but are not limited to): Belgium, Greece, Israel, Montenegro and Poland1.

Where nationality is relevant, it may coexist with location or residency based triggers, creating cumulative obligations.

4. Subject matter of the invention

Some countries impose FFL requirements only for specific categories of technology, such as national security, in combination with one of the above requirements.

For instance, in the UK, a foreign filing license is required if a patent application contains information i) which relates to military technology; or ii) the publication of which might be prejudicial to national security; or iii) the publication of which might be prejudicial to public safety2.

In some jurisdictions, the scope of technologies considered relevant to national security extends well beyond inventions that are explicitly military in nature. Governments increasingly recognize that many modern technologies have dual‑use potential, meaning they can serve both civilian and defence applications. These regimes are typically tied to national defense, cryptography, telecommunications, artificial intelligence or other such technologies. Companies need to remain mindful that, depending on the nature of their technologies, even seemingly commercial innovations may fall within the scope of dual‑use classifications.

For example, a civilian drone navigation algorithm may proceed freely in one jurisdiction, but if it is classified as dual‑use technology in the UK, a foreign filing license may be needed.

A list of notable countries that emphasize subject-matter includes Belgium, the UK, Japan, Norway, Romania and Turkey1.

Conclusion

Foreign filing license regimes impose additional obligations on patent applicants that may limit or delay patent filings. The need for foreign filing licenses is often triggered by intersecting factors such as location, residency, nationality and subject matter. For companies with a multi-national presence or distributed R&D teams, these factors compound and compliance should be planned for at the earliest stages of invention development, not just at filing.

While some FFL breaches can be remedied with corrective filings or delayed licenses, others cannot. In the worst cases, failure to satisfy FFL requirements can lead to patent invalidity or even personal liability for inventors and executives.

When working with international teams or developing technology with potential cross-border implications, assessing your foreign filing strategy and requirements early can prevent delays or potentially more onerous penalties.

For any questions, please reach out to a member of our patents group for more information.