Canadian Patent Office Resumes Granting Of Patents And Is Temporarily Publishing List Of Pre-Grant Patents

The Canadian Patent Office (CIPO) has advised that as of January 14, 2025, it had granted patents for which final fees were processed in the old system. CIPO has started to process applications where final fees were paid in the Next Generation Patents (NGP) system, and has started granting these patents. The Canadian Patent Database will indicate the status of patents as "Pre-grant", which means that the final fee payment has been processed and determined compliant.

CIPO is temporarily publishing a List of "Pre-grant" applications that indicates a predicted grant date, with a new file posted weekly normally on Thursday. CIPO has warned that this is not a guaranteed grant date, but if not granted on the predicted date, the patent should be granted the following week.

The weekly list of granted and issued patents is also posted by CIPO, normally posted on Tuesdays.

