ARTICLE
3 March 2025

Canadian Patent Office Resumes Granting Of Patents And Is Temporarily Publishing List Of Pre-Grant Patents

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
The Canadian Patent Office (CIPO) has advised that as of January 14, 2025, it had granted patents for which final fees were processed in the old system.
Canada Intellectual Property
Charles Boulakia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Canadian Patent Office (CIPO) has advised that as of January 14, 2025, it had granted patents for which final fees were processed in the old system. CIPO has started to process applications where final fees were paid in the Next Generation Patents (NGP) system, and has started granting these patents. The Canadian Patent Database will indicate the status of patents as "Pre-grant", which means that the final fee payment has been processed and determined compliant.

CIPO is temporarily publishing a List of "Pre-grant" applications that indicates a predicted grant date, with a new file posted weekly normally on Thursday. CIPO has warned that this is not a guaranteed grant date, but if not granted on the predicted date, the patent should be granted the following week.

The weekly list of granted and issued patents is also posted by CIPO, normally posted on Tuesdays.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

Authors
Photo of Charles Boulakia
Charles Boulakia
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More