IP Explained: Tips For Working With A Patent Agent (Video)

What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the types of IP your organization may have, and tips and practical considerations to help you protect, enforce.
Michael Sharp shares tips on how inventors and
patent agents can work together effectively, highlighting the
importance of mutual respect, clear communication, and
responsiveness to deadlines to streamline the patent process.
