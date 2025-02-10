ARTICLE
10 February 2025

IP Explained: Tips For Working With A Patent Agent (Video)

What is intellectual property (IP), and how do you protect it? In this video series, we will explain what IP is, the types of IP your organization may have, and tips and practical considerations to help you protect, enforce, and commercialize your IP.

Michael Sharp shares tips on how inventors and patent agents can work together effectively, highlighting the importance of mutual respect, clear communication, and responsiveness to deadlines to streamline the patent process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

