ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Generic Not Required To Address Patent Submitted Before ANDS Filing But Listed After

SB
Smart & Biggar

Contributor

Smart & Biggar logo
Smart & Biggar uncovers and maximizes intellectual property and technology assets for our clients. Today’s fast-paced innovation economy demands a higher level of expertise and attention to detail when it comes to IP strategy and protection. With over 125 lawyers, patent agents and trademark agents collaborating across five Canadian offices, Smart & Biggar is trusted by the world’s leading innovators to find value in their IP rights. As market leaders in IP, Smart & Biggar’s team is on the pulse when it comes to the latest developments and the wider industry changes that impact our clients. To stay informed, visit smartbiggar.ca/insights, including access to our RxIP Update (smartbiggar.ca/insights/rx-ip-updates), a monthly digest of the latest decisions and law surrounding the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
On November 20, 2024, the Federal Court dismissed EMD Serono (Serono)'s judicial review of the Minister of Health's decision to list Canadian Patent No. 3,087,419 (419 Patent)...
Canada Intellectual Property
Photo of Christian Bekking
Authors

On November 20, 2024, the Federal Court dismissed EMD Serono (Serono)'s judicial review of the Minister of Health's decision to list Canadian Patent No. 3,087,419 (419 Patent) on the Patent Register one week after it was submitted to Health Canada: EMD Serono v The Minister of Health and Apotex, 2024 FC 1848. The 419 Patent was submitted for listing against regulatory submissions for MAVENCLAD (cladribine), a treatment for patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

At issue was the timing of listing: one day before the 419 Patent was added to the Register, Apotex filed a regulatory submission for a generic version of MAVENCLAD.

  • March 7, 2023 – 419 Patent granted
  • March 16, 2023 – Serono submitted patent lists for the 419 Patent against MAVENCLAD
  • March 21, 2023 – Health Canada carried out a preliminary analysis of patent eligibility
  • March 22, 2023 – Apotex filed an abbreviated new drug submission (ANDS) for generic cladribine
  • March 23, 2023 – 419 Patent added to the Register

Serono asked the Minister to reconsider the listing date, arguing the proper date for listing should have been the date on which Serono submitted its patent lists to Health Canada, such that Apotex was required to address the 419 Patent.

The Minister maintained the listing date, concluding that a patent is to be added to the Register once it is found eligible to be listed, not on the date it is submitted.

The Court dismissed Serono's application for judicial review, finding that the Minister's interpretation of the Patented Medicines (Notice of Compliance) Regulations was not unreasonable. Serono argued the Minister unreasonably delayed listing the 419 Patent. The Court ruled the Minister does not have discretion to delay listings but can exercise discretion to determine whether the patent should be listed. The Court held that "[t]he addition of a patent to the register is not automatic; it must await a determination of whether the patent is eligible". Further, the Court held that a second person need only address patents listed on the Register; patents that have been submitted but not yet added need not be addressed.

Serono may appeal as of right.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact a member of the Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance Group or the Pharmaceutical Litigation Group

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Intellectual Property Law and Copyright Laws
Authors
Photo of Christian Bekking
Christian Bekking
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More