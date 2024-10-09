On 1 October 2024, CIPO announced the availability of full access to MyCIPO Patents. The full rollout is intended to streamline the online filing process with CIPO.

MyCIPO Patents was initially launched on 17 July 2024, albeit with limited functionality. For example, when initially released, MyCIPO Patents only allowed for the filing of Patent Cooperation Treaty national phase entry applications and the payment of maintenance fees.

Up-to-date information about the rollout of MyCIPO Patents is available here.

In related news, CIPO will be conducting an update to the Canadian Patent Database on the Canadian Thanksgiving long weekend (12 October 2024 to 14 October 2024). The update is expected to address issues with searching functionality on the database.

CIPO Announces Full Launch Of MyCIPO Patents And Canadian Patents Database Service Interruption

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.