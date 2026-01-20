How To Bring AI Into Your Business: The Governance Challenge Behind The Tech

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping how we create, work, and make decisions. But despite the buzz extolling its benefits, this emerging technology comes with a lingering unease: is AI a friend or foe?

At Miller Thomson's Strategies for the Future Conference last October, speakers Alexandre Ajami, Partner at Miller Thomson, Mahdi Amri, Partner and National AI Services Leader at Deloitte, and Teddy Wong, Chief Technology Officer at Squeeze Animation Studios, delivered a resounding message: for today's business leaders, the question is no longer whether to adopt AI—it is about how to strategically integrate it in a way that is ethical and puts people first.

Is AI the key to staying competitive?

The real risk for leaders today is not misusing AI, but not using it at all. Or, as one presenter warned, "Get into AI, or get out of business." If you wait and see, you risk being left in the dust by competitors who are already using these tools to cut costs and time to market.

The upshot: Holding off for complete regulatory clarity or until all internal concerns fade is a good way to fall behind.

The takeaway: For a successful transition, start with your business needs, not the technology itself. AI is not the goal; it is a means to an end. Think like an entrepreneur. Organizations that adopt an exploratory and structured approach will turn this business imperative into a competitive edge.

How to manage internal concerns and resistance

Every new wave of technology stirs up its own set of fears. AI is no different. Artists fear they will be replaced, employees worry about their jobs, and leaders are reluctant to jump in without knowing all the risks. So, how do you deal with fear and pushback inside an organization? A communication and training plan that helps employees understand the technology could help ease their worries. It should provide concrete examples of how AI is there to help people do their jobs better, not to replace them. With the right structure and guidance, AI can boost creativity and productivity.

Concrete example: Instead of forcing a new tool on everyone, set up an innovation hub or a safe space where your most creative employees can experiment freely and without pressure. Show them how AI can free them from repetitive tasks so they can focus on the big picture and creative thinking. The speakers also recommended a shift in mindset: Instead of viewing AI as a threat, think of it as an extension of human creativity and performance.

The takeaway: Transparency is essential. Clearly communicate that the goal is to redirect people's skills to higher-value tasks, not to eliminate positions.

How to safeguard your assets and intellectual property

A solid governance framework is essential when rolling out AI in your business. It is common knowledge that using public AI tools without oversight exposes organizations to serious risks such as data breaches and intellectual property infringement.

The upshot: When your employees use public chatbots to edit confidential documents, develop source code or generate creative work, that data can become the property of the AI platform or be used to train its models. And there is no way to put the genie back in the bottle.

Concrete example: A designer who uses a public image generator for client work could unknowingly disclose confidential client briefs and find their own creative work incorporated into future versions of the tool.

The takeaway: Every organization should:

set up a secure environment for these tools to prevent sensitive data from ending up online;

determine who owns the generated content and what rights are attached to it;

develop clear internal policies outlining what can and cannot be shared or produced with AI tools; and

create a continuing learning program to raise employee awareness of the potential risks (confidentiality, IP infringement, data accuracy).

An effective AI usage policy is not just about setting limits. It should empower users and make them accountable.

Oversight and responsibility: AI under scrutiny

The AI global regulatory landscape is rapidly evolving. Europe, the United States and Canada are all taking different approaches. Business leaders should be prepared for ongoing changes to the rules governing transparency, safety and accountability for the tools they deploy. Instead of seeing these rules in a negative light, the speakers view them as an opportunity to build trust among clients, employees and the general public.

Conclusion

AI is not a technological fad. It is a cultural transformation in which organizations must blend innovation with accountability and technology with a human-centric vision. For decision-makers, the real challenge is not adoption; it is harnessing AI with good judgment and a clear strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.