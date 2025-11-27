CPD ACCREDITED: AI And The New Frontier Of Medical Malpractice (Video)

self

Charles Gluckstein, Managing Partner at Gluckstein Lawyers, and Justin Monahan, Associate at KMSC Law, explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in medical malpractice law in this CPD-Accredited presentation from Risky Business 2025.

Together, they discuss the opportunities and challenges AI presents, from liability considerations to its impact on case management and client advocacy.

With Charles' extensive expertise in personal injury and Justin's focus on legal technology, this session offers a forward-thinking perspective on navigating the evolving legal landscape.

Please note that this program contains 30 minutes of CPD Accredited Professionalism Content.