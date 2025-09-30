ALL IN Conference – Takeaways On AI Adoption

AI Adoption has been a key topic during this year's edition of the ALL IN AI conference in Montreal. McCarthy Tétrault had the privilege to host a panel where Julien Brosseau (nesto), Chadi Habib (WSP) and Bill Mandelos (CN) discussed with our partner Charles Morgan how organizations can best implement and adopt AI.

Here are the key takeaways:

Implementing an AI procurement strategy should not solely focus on cost reduction. AI offers the opportunity to transform and rethink processes. When suppliers promise productivity improvements and new ways of workings integrating AI, make them commit to specific, quantifiable improvement targets. When it comes to AI governance, "don't be a philosopher". Your AI governance should be focused on concrete measures, combining legal protections (such as policies and AI-specific language in supplier agreements) and technical safeguards (such as data access protocols and testing). It should also be tailored to your clients' needs, especially if your clients are operating in a regulated or standardized industry, be sure to understand the applicable requirements. Use a "machine-in-the-middle" approach. AI systems can hallucinate and make mistakes. Make sure to understand the limitations of the AI you deploy and identify key process points where a human needs to be in the loop. Autonomous AI agents were a big topic at the conference, but for many applications, humans need to be involved both at the input stage (deciding what data to provide) and the output stage (reviewing the prediction or the analysis made by the AI).

Don't shy away from partnerships. A common point between many AI adoption success stories is the importance of partnerships with suppliers, clients and sometimes even competitors, both global and local. For instance, development of an AI tool in collaboration with a client can be the occasion to develop a new product that can benefit other clients.

