Bill 194 Series Session One: Preparing For AI Compliance Under Ontario's Bill 194 (Video)

Watch the replay of the first session of the 2025 Bill 194 Series below with David Goodis and Carole Piovesan discussing how organizations can prepare for AI Compliance under Ontario's Bill 194.
This session will:
- Review the AI-specific provisions in Bill 194 and their implications
- Provide practical guidance on integrating compliant AI practices into your organization
- Explore strategies for managing AI risks while building public trust
