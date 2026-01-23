ARTICLE
23 January 2026

The Use Of Artificial Intelligence In Nuclear Organizations (Video)

A thought-provoking discussion exploring the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the nuclear sector. As AI continues to reshape industries...
This webinar was originally published by the Canadian Nuclear Law Organization (CNLO) and has been republished with permission.

A thought-provoking discussion exploring the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the nuclear sector. As AI continues to reshape industries, this session dives into how nuclear organizations can harness its potential—improving operational efficiency, enhancing safety protocols, and supporting strategic decision-making.

Leading the discussion are two of Canada's foremost legal and regulatory experts in the nuclear industry:

  • Pierre-Daniel Bourgeau, Legal Counsel, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC)
  • Kevin Lee, Senior Innovation Project Officer, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC)
  • Ahab Abdel-Aziz, Global Director, Nuclear Power Generation, Gowling WLG

Opening remarks and introductions by Lisa Thiele, Senior General Counsel, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC).

Whether you are in operations, policy, legal, or tech, this webinar will offer valuable insights into the opportunities and challenges of integrating AI in a highly regulated and safety-critical environment.

