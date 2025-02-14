ARTICLE
14 February 2025

February 2025 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

RS
Rosen Sunshine LLP

Contributor

Rosen Sunshine LLP logo
Rosen Sunshine LLP are passionate advocates for professionals and health care providers, trusted advisors to regulators and health organizations, and experts in their field. We work on behalf of institutional and private clients, including regulators, service providers, professionals, professional associations, insurance companies, clinics, facilities, and organizations.
Explore Firm Details
Our February 2025 newsletter is now out. In this issue...
Canada Technology
Rosen Sunshine
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Our February 2025 newsletter is now out. In this issue:

  • Artificial Intelligence and Professional Regulation: Use of AI by Regulators
  • Sari Feferman presents for Osgoode Certificate in Privacy Law & Information Management in Healthcare
  • AI in Professional Regulation: Legal Implications for Regulators and Registrants
  • Emma to Speak at Keeping Up with the Case Law Series
  • And more...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Rosen Sunshine
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More