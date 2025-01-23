ARTICLE
23 January 2025

AI Powered Ski Helmets

GL
Soon, you may not be able to use "I was too cold to pull out my phone!" as an excuse for losing your slow-skiing friends on the hill.
Canada Technology
Joeley Pulver (Summer Student-At-Law)
POC, a Swedish athletics company with a goal of making the outdoors safer, has released the Obex Connect, a helmet with an integrated connect headset that allows you to communicate with fellow riders anywhere on the mountain. The helmet allows up to eight people to speak at the same time in a private group, and can connect to a phone to easily make calls and play music.

As accident reduction is POC's top priority, Obex Connect features built-in transponder technology to allow emergency services to quickly locate riders in the event of an accident. The helmet can also store medical information via a chip that first responders can access with their smartphones.

When debuting the Obex Connect, Johan Weman, POC's Technology and Research Director, stated, “We are introducing a technology that can make a real difference”. POC is harnessing the power of technology to improve safety in sport and in doing so, will surely influence further innovation in this space.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors

Joeley Pulver (Summer Student-At-Law)
