In a world where AI cracks unsolvable math problems, geo-political issues put companies at risk, and climate change is being felt across the globe, we're all craving the understanding and intel to prepare and even thrive in an uncertain future. What does the energy transition mean for your organization? How should you respond to modern slavery legislation? Will solicitor-client privilege changes affect you?

Be ready for what's next. Get the latest thinking on trending legal topics here.

Thinking ahead to help you expertly manage emerging issues is what we do best. Welcome to Thought Starters 2.0: a series of timely questions and practical answers on trending legal topics — everything from technological innovations to regulatory changes — so you can critically evaluate your action plan. If you're looking for more, see our original set of Thought Starters. Then reach out to our teams to continue the conversation.

To view the full article, click here.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.