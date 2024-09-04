Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.
Virtuix
recently revealed it will be launching a virtual reality
treadmill—called Omni One—on September 10, 2024. The
first of its kind, Omni One allows users to experience the
locomotive elements of video games. The treadmill functions by
having users wear special footwear that allows them to slip down
the concave surface. The user straps their upper body to an
aluminum arm to ensure they are balanced while gaming, which makes
sure they are capable of moving on the spot.
Omni One is an important development in the gaming space, which
has historically faced challenges tricking the brain into thinking
it is moving when the user is stationary. This has caused users to
experience nausea, among other unfortunate side effects. Omni One
seeks to solve this problem by allowing users to physically move
while in virtual reality: the user no longer has to remain
stationary.
Virtuix's virtual reality treadmill is a newer technology.
Nonetheless, its application outside of traditional video gaming
contexts could be quite beneficial. For example, its use in
athletics may allow individuals to play sports (such as tennis)
that would otherwise require a lot of space. Virtual reality
continues to evolve expeditiously, and it will be exciting to see
how new technologies such as this treadmill might change how we
experience video games and other activities.
