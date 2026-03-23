Top 5 Things To Know About PDAC 2026 And Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy

At this year's Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC 2026) conference, the Canadian government unveiled the most significant mining policy shift in over a decade.

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At this year's Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC 2026) conference, the Canadian government unveiled the most significant mining policy shift in over a decade. Billions in new funding, streamlined regulations, and a reframing of mining as a strategic, “national security” industry have created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for mining companies.

What does this mean for you? Here are the top five things to know about the PDAC 2026 announcements and why timing is everything.

1. Critical Minerals as National Security Concern – A Paradigm Shift

At PDAC, the federal government elevated mining to a national security priority. Critical minerals are being cast as strategic assets linked to defense, clean energy, and supply-chain security.

This isn't entirely new (the 2022 Critical Minerals Strategy hinted at it), but PDAC 2026 took it to another level. Ottawa even signaled it will use the Investment Canada Act to more aggressively scrutinize or block foreign takeovers of critical mineral assets on national security grounds.

In practical terms, mining is now being treated like the defense industry. The upside is more political and financial support for projects; the flipside is closer government scrutiny over deals and supply chains.

2. Billions in Federal Funding – Catalyst with Caveats

The government announced a massive $3.8 billion support package to jump-start critical mineral projects. Highlights include:

This money can make once-marginal projects viable. Companies need to position themselves early to secure support when funding becomes available.

3. “One Project, One Review” – Faster Permitting Initiative

A promised single, two-year review process for major mines would be transformative in a business where approvals often take 5+ years. But delivering on that promise will require real changes, not just optimism. The federal Impact Assessment Act is still in force, and most mining permits lie in provincial hands.

In short, “One Project, One Review” will demand tight federal–provincial coordination to truly streamline approvals.

Key consideration: tangible steps by Ottawa (and the provinces) toward implementing a unified permitting process. Companies should anticipate the possibility of expedited permits and be prepared to move quickly. However, while optimism is warranted, contingency planning remains essential. Furthermore, despite adopting a more streamlined approach, every project must still undergo comprehensive environmental evaluations and meaningful Indigenous consultation as mandated by Section 35 of the Constitution. These requirements are absolute, and it is in companies' best interest to engage proactively from the outset.

4. Global Critical Minerals Race – Competition Is Fierce

Canada is stepping up its efforts as countries around the world compete for critical minerals. The United States is offering major incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act, and Australia has established funds worth billions to support new mining ventures. With everyone competing for the same projects and investment, Canada's strengths such as excellent geology, political stability, and strong ESG standards are notable.

Organizations should recognize that investment is ultimately directed toward regions where projects advance efficiently and yield superior returns. Canada's strategy addresses key areas such as funding and permitting reforms.

The focus now shifts to effective implementation. Whether these efforts position Canada as the preferred supplier depends on our ability to translate policy progress into tangible projects ahead of global competitors.

5. First Movers Will Capture the Prize – Act Now

The fate of critical minerals projects will be determined over the next 18 to 24 months, as those that act quickly by finishing bankable feasibility studies (supported by NI 43-101 reports), securing offtake agreements, and building meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities will have the best chances for funding and approvals. Engaging with Indigenous groups isn't just a gesture of goodwill, it's both a legal obligation and often a deciding factor in project success.

In contrast, failing to address community and environmental responsibilities may result in lost opportunities or unnecessary delays. Boards should be advised that this period of alignment characterized by elevated commodity prices, strong public backing, and political support is unlikely to persist. Such favorable conditions may not recur soon.

What's Next – Stay Tuned

This overview is just the beginning. Over the next few weeks, we'll break down these five themes, including funding, tax incentives, permitting and partnerships in follow-up posts. Stay tuned for actionable tips on getting involved in Canada's critical minerals sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.