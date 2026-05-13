Alberta And Canada Advance Strategies To Promote Nuclear Energy

One week later, on April 29, 2026, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) announced that it is developing a transformative new Nuclear Strategy for Canada (Federal Nuclear Strategy), to be released by the end of 2026.

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Canada and Alberta are both taking active steps to promote the development of nuclear energy industries in their respective jurisdictions. On April 22, 2026, Alberta released the final report (Alberta Nuclear Report) of its Nuclear Energy Engagement and Advisory Panel (Alberta Panel), which was tasked with advising the provincial government on how nuclear power can be integrated into Alberta’s electricity market and its potential role in advancing a new nuclear energy industry in the province.

One week later, on April 29, 2026, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) announced that it is developing a transformative new Nuclear Strategy for Canada (Federal Nuclear Strategy), to be released by the end of 2026.

Both announcements signal a continued eagerness by the Governments of Canada and Alberta to promote and invest in the development of nuclear energy as part of a long-term economic and security strategy, with additional information to come in the following weeks.

The Alberta Nuclear Report

The Alberta Nuclear Report is the product of almost two years of public engagement by the Alberta Panel on the potential to advance a nuclear energy industry in the province. The Alberta Panel had a mandate to consult with and engage with Indigenous communities, municipalities, industry, rural and urban communities, and other stakeholders.

The Alberta Panel found that overall, participants broadly supported nuclear energy development, particularly for its potential to meet rising electricity demand, create economic opportunities, and reduce greenhouse gases and other emissions. Participants expressed a need for more information on safety and emergency response solutions and remained interested in finding strategies to manage wastes and address cumulative pressures on the natural environment. Participants also identified respect for Indigenous priorities and protection of established treaty and Aboriginal rights as important objectives, and demonstrated interest in the need for local decision-making with appropriate federal supports.

The Alberta Panel recommended that Alberta:

enhance the public’s understanding of nuclear energy through early, accessible, fact-based information in collaboration with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization;

determine and communicate Alberta’s role in decision-making regarding nuclear projects;

consider nuclear energy development when reviewing its broader environmental and water policies;

strengthen coordination with federal assessment, licensing, and regulatory processes to streamline project approvals;

support meaningful participation by municipalities and Indigenous communities in future proposed project review processes;

continue long-term relationship-building and policy dialogue with Indigenous communities;

strengthen Alberta’s readiness through emergency planning, economic analysis, and support for post-secondary nuclear education and training; and

work collaboratively with Canada to attract investment in nuclear projects, including through incentive mechanisms such as Investment Tax Credits or grant programs.

Federal Nuclear Strategy

NRCan announced that the forthcoming Federal Nuclear Strategy will build on Canadian nuclear innovation, CANDU™ technology, uranium resources, workforce capacity, and Canada’s nuclear safety regime. The Federal Nuclear Strategy is expected to focus on four pillars:

enabling new builds across Canada; positioning Canada as a global supplier and exporter of choice; expanding uranium production and nuclear fuel opportunities; and developing new Canadian nuclear innovations, including fission and fusion.

The Government of Canada’s announcement places nuclear energy within a broader national conversation about energy sovereignty and industrial competitiveness, framing a targeted nuclear agenda as a means to expand Canada’s electricity grid, support economy-wide electrification, create jobs, diversify trade opportunities, and strengthen domestic energy security.

The announcement also included two significant funding commitments:

First, the Government of Canada announced an initial $40 million investment for 2026–2027 to assess the potential for a Canadian-controlled microreactor design that can provide heat and electricity to remote and northern Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces facilities and operations.

Second, the Government of Canada committed $2.2 billion over ten years for capital investments at the Chalk River Laboratories, Canada’s premier nuclear research facility, to support areas of Canadian energy leadership including CANDU™ technology, nuclear safety, and small modular reactors.

This announcement signals continued federal commitment to nuclear energy as part of the Government of Canada’s broader strategy for supporting and advancing nuclear energy opportunities in Canada, and builds on earlier measures such as the Darlington New Nuclear Project being among the first identified for consideration by the Major Projects Office.

What Comes Next

Federally, NRCan has committed to releasing its Nuclear Strategy by the end of 2026. Provincially, Alberta is expected to consider the Alberta Panel’s recommendations as it develops the next stage of its nuclear roadmap and regulatory approach. Cassels is closely monitoring these regulatory developments and others across Canada’s nuclear landscape and will keep you informed as new developments arise.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.