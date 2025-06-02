ARTICLE
2 June 2025

Canadian Private Equity Deal Study

BC
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
We are pleased to release the fifth edition of our Canadian Private Equity Deal Study, an exclusive and proprietary analysis of hundreds of Canadian private equity acquisitions and investments. The Blakes study is the most in-depth view into Canadian private equity buyout and investment transactions in the legal industry, identifying recent trends and providing an understanding of "what is market" in Canadian private equity.

This new edition includes data trends over the last decade, highlighting how "market" in Canadian private equity has evolved since the publication of the Study's first edition.

For a sample of the study, please click here.

Authors
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
