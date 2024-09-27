10 Years Of Partnership In Vancouver: The Best Is Yet To Come (Video)

Bennett Jones is thrilled to celebrate a major milestone in its ongoing journey of growth and partnership with clients—the 10th anniversary of the firm's Vancouver office. Since opening our doors in 2014 with a single partner, our Vancouver office has evolved into one of British Columbia's leading business law firms, dedicated to delivering exceptional service and building lasting relationships with our clients.

"Our journey in Vancouver is a testament to the trust we have earned from our clients," says Kwang Lim, Vancouver Managing Partner. "From the beginning, our goal has been to meet the evolving needs of the dynamic and thriving Vancouver market. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in B.C., Canada and beyond. The best is yet to come."

A pivotal moment came in 2018 when we joined forces with McCullough O'Connor Irwin, doubling the size of our Vancouver office. This successful merger has exceeded all expectations, allowing us to expand our capabilities and enhance our service to clients.

Today, the Vancouver office is home to more than 60 lawyers and advisors offering expertise across a full range of business areas. Clients in B.C. also have the support of the firm's lawyers in its other offices across Canada.

From the start, lawyers and staff at Bennett Jones have been deeply engaged with Vancouver's vibrant business and charitable communities. The firm's commitment to Vancouver has been and continues to be unwavering. Bennett Jones is proud to be a Champion Level sponsor of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The firm is providing pro bono legal services to help sculpt the collaborative agreements that will underpin the Games' success. These will be the first ever Invictus Games to include winter sports and will take place from February 6 to 17, 2025.

