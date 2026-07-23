When Defence Growth Creates Risk: Cyber, IP, And Workforce Gaps Manufacturers Cannot Afford To Ignore

A cyber incident in defence manufacturing is rarely just an IT problem. It can quickly become a customer, contractual, and reputational problem.

Lerners LLP is one of Southwestern Ontario’s largest law firms with offices in London, Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Strathroy. Ours is a history of over 90 years of successful client service and representation. Today we are more than 140 exceptionally skilled lawyers with abundant experience in litigation and dispute resolution(including class actions, appeals, and arbitration/mediation,) corporate/commercial law, health law, insurance law, real estate, employment law, personal injury and family law.

Article Insights

Yola S. Ventresca’s articles from Lerners LLP are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in Canada

with readers working within the Automotive, Business & Consumer Services and Healthcare industries

A cyber incident in defence manufacturing is rarely just an IT problem. It can quickly become a customer, contractual, and reputational problem.

For many Ontario manufacturers, the defence sector presents a significant growth opportunity. Large contracts, long-term supply relationships, and exposure to sophisticated customers can accelerate growth and strengthen enterprise value. Yet the legal risk is often misunderstood.

The issue is not whether a manufacturer can enter the defence supply chain. The more important question is whether the business can withstand the pressure that comes with growth.

In defence manufacturing, growth tends to expose weaknesses rather than create them. A cyber event, an intellectual property dispute, or the departure of a security-cleared employee may appear unrelated. In practice, they often reveal the same problem: governance failed to keep pace with operational expansion.

When risk stops being theoretical, it becomes a contract issue, a customer confidence issue, and ultimately a litigation issue.

Cyber Incidents Become Contract Problems

Many organizations still treat cybersecurity as a technical function. That is a dangerous assumption in defence manufacturing.

A cyber incident involving loss of or unauthorized access to controlled technical data, customer specifications, project information, or confidential supplier communications can trigger consequences far beyond immediate fix or remediation costs. Customer inquiries, supplier investigations, insurance scrutiny, project delays, audit rights, and reporting obligations often follow.

Certain defence-sector reporting requirements may be triggered after an incident. The larger risk, however, is contractual disruption and loss of customer confidence. A manufacturer may successfully contain a cyber event and still face disputes regarding notice requirements, contractual obligations, project delivery, or information handling.

Executives should focus on a fundamental question: can the organization respond to incidents immediately, then explain, document, communicate, and defend its response?

In my experience, legal leverage is often determined in the first few days. Who knew what? When was it reported? What did the contract require? What records were preserved? What was communicated to the customer?

Those questions frequently matter long before litigation is contemplated.

The Cost of Losing Government and Prime Contractor Confidence

In defence manufacturing, confidence is commercial currency.

Many leaders focus on whether an incident creates legal liability – that is, looking to the past. Sophisticated organizations will also focus on whether the incident affects future opportunities.

Prime contractors and government customers assess more than who is to blame and the costs of past failings. They evaluate reliability, governance, responsiveness, documentation, and judgment under pressure to consider future dealings. A manufacturer that cannot quickly identify affected systems, stop the incident, minimize its impact, confirm contractual obligations, preserve evidence, and demonstrate corrective action may lose credibility even when its legal exposure is manageable.

That loss of confidence can produce consequences that outlast the incident itself. Delayed opportunities, enhanced scrutiny, additional oversight, and damaged relationships may affect future work long after the immediate problem has been resolved.

This is where litigation counsel often adds value before a lawsuit exists. The objective is not to create legal conflict. The objective is to protect the organization's position if decisions are later questioned.

Records, communications, internal investigations, notice obligations, and decision-making processes often become critical evidence. In high-stakes matters, the record created during a crisis can become as important as the crisis itself.

IP Disputes Can Limit Future Growth

Some manufacturers discover who owns critical technology only after a customer dispute arises.

By then, the leverage may already be gone.

Defence-sector innovation often develops through collaboration. Manufacturers work with prime contractors, adapt customer specifications, improve internal processes, and create technology through employee contributions.

The assumption is frequently simple: if we developed it, we own it.

Ownership disputes, however, often turn on contracts, development history, confidentiality obligations, assignment language, and documentation. The dispute is rarely about who had the best idea, who funded it, or who quarterbacked the development. More often, it is about who can prove ownership and what rights were granted.

For growing manufacturers, unclear intellectual property rights create more than legal risk. They may delay transactions, complicate financing, reduce valuation, restrict commercialization opportunities, and limit strategic flexibility.

The issue is not merely ownership. It is freedom to operate.

Organizations entering higher-value defence opportunities should understand which critical technologies are proprietary, which have been jointly developed, which rights have been granted, and which protections survive when relationships end.

Workforce Failures Create Operational Disruption

When a security-cleared employee leaves with institutional knowledge, the risk is operational long before it becomes legal.

Defence manufacturers often depend on a small number of people who understand technical specifications, customer expectations, security requirements, production limitations, and project history.

When those key individuals leave, manufacturers may face customer concerns, project delays, confidentiality risks, and disputes involving intellectual property or customer relationships.

Many organizations overestimate the protection legal agreements provide. The stronger approach is governance: succession planning, knowledge transfer, confidentiality protections, access controls, offboarding protocols, and documented processes.

From a litigation perspective, evidence matters. If confidential information is alleged to have been misused, organizations must establish what information existed, why it was confidential, the protections implemented, and how the harm occurred.

Those facts are difficult to recreate after the key employee has left.

Where Organizations Commonly Lose Leverage

Manufacturers often lose leverage long before a dispute begins.

They lose it when contracts are signed without understanding notice obligations, audit rights, indemnities, cybersecurity requirements, or suspension provisions. They lose it when intellectual property ownership is assumed rather than documented. They lose it when critical knowledge resides with a single employee or when response plans are never tested against contractual obligations.

By the time a dispute emerges, many of the most important decisions have already been made.

Sophisticated organizations understand that preserving leverage is often more valuable than preserving theoretical legal rights. They invest in governance before they need it.

Ontario Example: Growth Without Governance

Consider an Ontario manufacturer that enters the defence supply chain through a relationship with a prime contractor.

The opportunity grows quickly. Production expands. Specialized employees are hired. Customer requirements become increasingly complex.

Because growth is the immediate priority, legal review is postponed, and governance scrambles to keep pace.

The organization later experiences a cyber incident. Questions emerge regarding contractual obligations, reporting requirements, and sensitive technical information. Around the same time, a key engineer leaves for a competitor, creating uncertainty about confidential information and ownership of process improvements.

None of these issues, individually, threatens the business seriously. Together, however, they create project delays, increased costs, customer scrutiny, management distraction, and potential litigation exposure.

Leadership did not fail because it ignored risk. Leadership failed because the risk appeared less urgent than the opportunity.

Earlier legal involvement and focus on governance could have aligned response plans with contractual obligations, clarified intellectual property ownership, strengthened confidentiality controls, improved offboarding processes, and preserved the company's position before issues escalated.

Executive Takeaways

Review defence-sector contracts before incidents occur.

Align incident-response plans with contractual obligations.

Audit intellectual property ownership and usage rights.

Protect institutional knowledge through governance and succession planning.

Treat customer confidence as a strategic asset.

The defence sector presents meaningful opportunities for Ontario manufacturers. The organizations most likely to sustain that growth are not simply those that win contracts. They are the organizations that understand where growth creates pressure, where leverage can be lost, and how governance protects both opportunity and enterprise value.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.