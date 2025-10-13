UPCOMING WEBINAR: Understanding Procido's Fixed Annual Fee (PFAF) Model: A Predictable Approach To Cost Certainty In Legal Services

Please join Procido LLP for their upcoming webinar.



Date: 23 October 2025

Time: 2:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

This webinar will provide an overview of Procido LLPs Fixed Annual Fee (PFAF) pricing model - an alternative to traditional hourly billing that offers clients greater predictability and control over their legal budgets. In a word - Cost Certainty.

Designed for businesses with recurring legal needs, or large projects, the PFAF model allows clients to pay a fixed fee for a defined scope of services over a defined length of time. Not unlike a streaming service subscription, once the scope of work is defined, you pay one monthly fee for all of that scoped out work.

Topics Covered:

- Who is Procido LLP?

- What is the Procido Fixed Annual Fee (PFAF) pricing model?

- Who can benefit from the PFAF?

- How is the PFAF calculated?

- When is the best time to initiate a PFAF?

- Why should you consider a PFAF arrangement with Procido LLP?

- What are the Payment Options?

- What are the exclusions?

- Scope of services included under PFAF arrangement

Who Should Attend:

This session is intended for municipalities, in-house counsel, finance professionals, legal operations personnel, and business owners seeking a more predictable legal cost structure. Not to down play the importance of this topic, this seminar is really for any parties who regularly engage legal counsel and are interested in learning more about Cost Certainty.

Key Takeaways:

- A clear understanding of how the Procido Fixed Annual Fee model works

- The benefits and limitations of subscription-based pricing models

- How to assess whether this pricing model aligns with your organizations's legal requirements