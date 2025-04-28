What Is The Law On Tenant Rights In GTA?

Understanding the law on tenant rights is crucial for both landlords and tenants. Learn about the legal protections tenants have under GTA rental laws.

Renting a home in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) comes with a unique set of rights and responsibilities for both tenants and landlords. From proper notice periods for rent increases to ensuring the property is maintained in livable condition, Ontario's rental laws are designed to create a balanced housing environment. But navigating the Residential Tenancies Act (RTA) and understanding how tenant rights apply in day-to-day living situations can be challenging—especially when disputes arise.

At Rashidy & Associates, our Toronto real estate law team—led by Mohamed El Rashidy, litigation lawyer and fluent Arabic- and French-speaking advocate—frequently assists clients dealing with rental disputes. Whether you're a tenant seeking to assert your legal rights or a landlord needing guidance on compliance, our legal team is equipped to help you understand the process clearly and confidently.

Overview of Ontario Tenant Rights

Tenant rights in Ontario are largely governed by the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006 (RTA). These rights apply throughout the GTA and across Ontario, protecting tenants from unfair eviction, unsafe living conditions, and sudden or excessive rent increases.

Key tenant rights under the RTA include:

Security of Tenure : Tenants cannot be evicted without proper cause and due process. Eviction requires notice and, typically, a hearing at the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) .

: Tenants cannot be evicted without proper cause and due process. Eviction requires notice and, typically, a hearing at the . Privacy : Landlords must provide at least 24 hours' written notice before entering a tenant's unit, except in emergencies.

: Landlords must provide at least before entering a tenant's unit, except in emergencies. Maintenance and Repairs : Landlords must keep rental properties in a good state of repair and comply with local health and safety standards.

: Landlords must keep rental properties in a good state of repair and comply with local health and safety standards. Freedom from Harassment: Tenants have the right to live free from harassment or threats from landlords or other tenants.

Understanding these core rights is essential, especially for newcomers to Canada or those unfamiliar with the legal system. Mohamed El Rashidy frequently emphasizes the importance of educating Arabic-speaking tenants about their rights, as language and cultural barriers often prevent individuals from asserting themselves in difficult landlord-tenant disputes.

Key Responsibilities of Landlords in the GTA

Landlords in Ontario are legally obligated to meet a number of requirements, many of which are outlined in the RTA and enforced by the LTB. These include:

Providing Safe, Livable Conditions : Landlords must ensure the property is clean, safe, and free from pests, leaks, and mold.

: Landlords must ensure the property is clean, safe, and free from pests, leaks, and mold. Making Timely Repairs : Once notified of an issue, a landlord must complete necessary repairs within a reasonable timeframe.

: Once notified of an issue, a landlord must complete necessary repairs within a reasonable timeframe. Respecting Tenant Privacy : As mentioned earlier, proper notice must be given for property inspections or maintenance.

: As mentioned earlier, proper notice must be given for property inspections or maintenance. Providing Written Notices and Documentation: Whether for rent increases, lease termination, or unit entry, landlords must follow strict procedural rules to remain in compliance with Ontario law.

Landlords who fail to meet these responsibilities may face fines, legal action, or orders from the LTB to correct violations. If you're unsure whether your landlord has acted unlawfully, the lawyers at Rashidy & Associates can review your case and help you file a claim if necessary.

Understanding Rent Increase Regulations

One of the most common concerns among GTA tenants is the legality of rent increases. Here's what the law says:

Rent Control : Most private residential rental units in Ontario are subject to rent control , which limits how much rent can be increased each year. For example, in 2025, the maximum allowable increase is capped at 2.5% .

: Most private residential rental units in Ontario are subject to , which limits how much rent can be increased each year. For example, in 2025, the . Proper Notice : Landlords must give tenants at least 90 days' written notice before increasing rent.

: Landlords must give tenants before increasing rent. Frequency: Rent can only be increased once every 12 months, even if the tenancy is month-to-month.

There are some exceptions, such as newly built rental units first occupied after November 15, 2018, which may be exempt from rent control. If you've received a notice of rent increase and you're unsure whether it's lawful, it's best to seek legal advice before agreeing to the new rate.

Mohamed El Rashidy has spoken on this issue in several of our firm's videos, explaining how tenants can contest unlawful rent increases by filing a dispute with the LTB—particularly important for vulnerable communities where language barriers may cause tenants to unknowingly accept illegal rent hikes.

How to Address Violation of Tenant Rights

If you believe your rights as a tenant have been violated, there are legal steps you can take:

Communicate in Writing: Start by notifying your landlord of the issue in writing. Keep copies of all communications. File a Complaint: If the issue isn't resolved, you can file a Tenant Application (Form T2) with the LTB. Seek Legal Help: Tenant rights disputes can quickly become complex. A legal advocate—particularly one who understands your language and cultural background—can make a significant difference.

At Rashidy & Associates, we understand how intimidating the process can be, especially for tenants from Arabic-speaking or immigrant communities. That's why our team, including Mohamed El Rashidy, offers services in Arabic, French, and English—ensuring our clients feel heard and protected.

In serious cases involving eviction without cause, unsafe conditions, or harassment, tenants may be entitled to compensation, rent abatement, or even the right to remain in their home. Our firm has successfully represented tenants in these situations throughout Toronto and the GTA.

