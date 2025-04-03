British Columbia Introduces New Provincial Short-Term Rental Registry

A significant update is coming to the short-term rental landscape in British Columbia with the introduction of the provincial Short-Term Rental Registry, set to come into effect on May 1, 2025.

A significant update is coming to the short-term rental landscape in British Columbia with the introduction of the provincial Short-Term Rental Registry, set to come into effect on May 1, 2025.

This registry will require all short-term rental hosts, platforms and strata hotel platforms operating in the province to register. Hosts will need to display a registration number on their listings and short-term rental platforms will be required to validate these numbers against the registry to ensure compliance with the provincial rules. This new registry marks a key part of the government's ongoing efforts to regulate short-term rentals and address the ongoing housing crisis.

Below is an overview of key aspects from the Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act and its regulatory framework, including implications for the new registration requirements.

Key aspects of British Columbia's short-term rental legislation

Provincial Short-Term Rental Registry

As noted, as of May 1, 2025, all short-term rental hosts, platforms and strata hotel platforms operating in British Columbia must be registered with the provincial Short-Term Rental Registry. Hosts will be required to include a provincial registration number on their listing and short-term rental platforms are required to validate registration numbers on host listings against provincial registry data. Registration can be completed online. Hosts who do not comply will have their listings taken down, starting May 1, 2025, and have future bookings cancelled, starting June 1, 2025. Supporting evidence is required to prove principal residence for the application; additional documentation, such as a fractional ownership agreement, is required for hosts applying for an exemption from the principal residence requirement. Platforms and strata hotels have separate registration requirements. In the event of a denial, the denied applicant may submit a written request for review within 14 days of the decision. All registrations must be renewed annually.

Principal residence requirement

The principal residence requirement limits short-term rentals to a host's principal residence plus one secondary suite or accessory dwelling unit on the same property. This requirement applies to communities with populations of 10,000 or more, along with smaller neighboring communities and other communities that opt-in annually. Notably, certain types of accommodations are exempt from the principal residence requirement on the basis that they were never intended to be long-term residences. Exemptions may apply for strata-titled hotels or motels, time share properties, home exchanges, fractional ownership properties, student or employee housing operated by schools or non-profits, strata corporation guest suites, resort areas and farmland.

Changes to non-conforming use protections

Previously, some properties were able to continue operating as short-term rentals despite not aligning with local bylaws. The legislative changes remove protections for non-conforming use for short-term rentals. These protections will no longer apply to short-term rental operations.

Increased fines for non-compliance

The government has significantly increased the fines for violations of short-term rental bylaws. Regional districts now have the authority to set fines up to CA$50,000 for bylaw offences, while municipalities can issue fines of up to CA$3,000 per infraction, per day. This change is designed to improve enforcement and compliance across the province.

Platform accountability and data sharing

Short-term rental platforms will now be required to share data about listings with local governments on a monthly basis to assist in bylaw enforcement. This information will remain confidential from the public. If a listing fails to meet local business license or registration requirements, platforms must remove it.

New business licensing requirements for regional districts

Amendments to the Local Government Act now grant regional districts the power to regulate and license short-term rentals, similar to municipalities. This provides regional districts with additional tools to manage short-term rental operations.

Provincial compliance and enforcement unit

The province has established a Compliance and Enforcement Unit (CEU) within the Short-Term Rental Branch in the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs. The new CEU will monitor compliance, issue compliance orders and may administer penalties for violations.

What does this mean for short-term rental hosts?

In anticipation of the upcoming rental registry system coming into effect on May 1, 2025, as a short-term rental host, you should take the following steps:

Ensure your property qualifies under the principal residence requirement or is otherwise exempt.

Prepare all applicable documentation to prove principal residence or any exemption from the principal residence requirement.

Register with the provincial short-term rental registry.

Obtain and display a valid business license if required by your local government.

If your application is improperly denied, consider applying for a review within 14 days of the decision.

Key takeaways

The Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act introduces significant regulatory changes that will reshape the short-term rental market in British Columbia. The creation of the provincial Short-Term Rental Registry is a crucial component of the regulatory framework, ensuring greater oversight and accountability for hosts and platforms. Hosts, platforms and strata hotels platforms must take the necessary steps to familiarize themselves with the new rules and ensure they are in compliance with the legislation.

About Dentons

Dentons is the world's first polycentric global law firm. A top 20 firm on the Acritas 2015 Global Elite Brand Index, the Firm is committed to challenging the status quo in delivering consistent and uncompromising quality and value in new and inventive ways. Driven to provide clients a competitive edge, and connected to the communities where its clients want to do business, Dentons knows that understanding local cultures is crucial to successfully completing a deal, resolving a dispute or solving a business challenge. Now the world's largest law firm, Dentons' global team builds agile, tailored solutions to meet the local, national and global needs of private and public clients of any size in more than 125 locations serving 50-plus countries. www.dentons.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.