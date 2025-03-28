Real Estate Litigation 2025 – Law And Practice

1. Landlord-Tenant Disputes

1.1 Access

1.1.1 Remedies for Landlords Denied Access for Repairs

The Civil Code includes general provisions that apply to all leases relating to real (immovable) property, as well as specific provisions relating to residential leases and the relationship between the parties thereto.

Residential tenants (lessees) benefit from increased protection, since the Civil Code provisions that set out their rights and obligations under residential leases are of public order, meaning they cannot be waived or altered through private agreements. Additionally, residential leasing is regulated by the Act respecting the Administrative Housing Tribunal, which established the Tribunal administratif du logement (TAL), a special administrative tribunal that oversees disputes between residential landlords and tenants.

On the other hand, in commercial leasing, the lease agreement is the primary instrument governing the relationship between the landlord and the tenant. In this case, the Civil Code is supplementary, as its provisions apply only when the lease is silent on a given subject.

With respect to access to the premises, the general leasing provisions of the Civil Code provide that the landlord has the right to ascertain the condition and carry out work in the leased premises. If a landlord needs access to the premises for repairs but the tenant, after being given reasonable notice, continues to refuse access, the landlord can file an application with the court (or the TAL in residential leasing) to obtain an order granting them access to the premises for the performance of the required repairs. When the tenant's refusal causes significant and quantifiable damage, be it direct or indirect, the landlord may take legal action to seek injunctive relief to enforce their right of access or even compensation for any damages.

1.1.2 Emergency Access

The Civil Code stipulates that the tenant has the obligation to allow urgent and necessary repairs to be made by the landlord to ensure the preservation or enjoyment of the leased premises. If the repairs are indeed urgent and necessary, the landlord may enter the premises without prior notice or court order, provided that the landlord informs the tenant as soon as possible after entry. Landlords must exercise caution when taking advantage of this right, as their actions may be contested by a tenant before a court of law or the TAL, as applicable, depending on the type of tenancy. In a commercial context, unless expressly waived in the lease agreement, the tenant has the right to obtain a reduction in rent, apply for the termination of the lease or, if they are obliged to vacate or are temporarily dispossessed of the premises, ask for compensation from the landlord.

1.1.3 Impact on Neighbours

The Civil Code provides that a tenant who is disturbed by another tenant or by persons whom the landlord or another tenant allows to use or gives access to the property may, if the disturbance persists after they have notified the landlord, obtain a reduction in rent or even the termination of the lease. An injured tenant may also recover damages from the landlord, unless the landlord can prove that they acted with prudence and diligence; in such cases, the landlord and the injured tenant can claim compensation from the at-fault tenant. In commercial leasing, the landlord can request that a tenant waive its rights under these articles of the Civil Code, which are not of public order. It is important to note that the landlord is not obligated to make reparation for injury resulting from disturbances caused by the act or omission of a third person.

1.2 Harassment

1.2.1 Landlord Harassment

Under Quebec law, harassment by a landlord is considered to be a deliberate behaviour, typically repetitive and ongoing, that is intended to pressure or disturb the tenant for the purposes of obtaining a specific outcome. Examples of intended outcomes include pressuring the tenant to vacate the premises or restrict their peaceful enjoyment of the premises, which is one of the main principles governing the landlord-tenant relationship.

A landlord who prevents the tenant from peacefully enjoying the premises can be brought before the court or the TAL, as the case may be, and be liable for damages, depending on the type, extent and gravity of the disturbance suffered by the tenant. Before pursuing any remedies, a tenant must notify the landlord of the disturbance and, if the landlord fails to remedy same, the tenant can take legal action to enforce their right to seek specific performance, compensation for any damages incurred or the payment of punitive damages.

1.2.2 Impact of Unit Status

In the context of residential leasing, Article 1902 of the Civil Code specifically states that neither the landlord nor any other person may harass a residential tenant in such a way as to limit their right to peaceful enjoyment of the premises or to induce them to vacate the premises. A tenant who suffers harassment can demand that the landlord or any other person who has harassed them be ordered to pay punitive damages.

1.2.3 Consequences of a Regulatory Finding of Landlord Harassment

A residential landlord who is found by the TAL to have harassed a tenant may be ordered to pay punitive damages.

1.3 Rent Stabilisation/Regulation

1.3.1 Statutory Tenancies: Types and Differences

In Quebec, leases are primarily categorised into two types: commercial and residential. Residential leases fall under the jurisdiction of the TAL, with oversight by the Société d'habitation du Quebec (SHQ) with respect to low-rental housing programmes. The latter are supported through government subsidies and administered by the SHQ.

Although the general provisions of the Civil Code on leases and the particular provisions relating to residential dwellings apply to all residential tenants, tenants of low-rental housing are afforded additional protections expressly stipulated in Article 1984 et seq. of the Civil Code. Qualification for low-rental housing is determined based on the tenant's income, assets and housing conditions. Low-rental housing allows tenants to pay rent equal to 25% of their income. Modifications to the terms of a low-rental housing lease, including rent, are subject to specific laws that differ from those applicable to standard residential leases.

The main distinction between regular residential leases and low-income residential leases is the degree of rent control provided for in the applicable regulations and in the Civil Code: rent is stabilised in residential leasing and controlled in low-income residential leasing. Residential landlords may modify certain terms of the lease, such as the duration or rent, based on their own particular needs, subject to certain limitations on increases. If the tenant refuses such modification, they can contest it before the TAL, who will rule on the matter. On the other hand, a landlord who has entered into a low-income residential lease arrangement with a tenant must charge rent in accordance with the strict parameters set by by-laws of the SHQ.

1.3.2 Exceptions to Renewing a Statutory Tenancy

While residential tenants have the right to maintain occupancy of the property, there are various exceptions by which a landlord can refuse or contest the renewal of a lease. For instance, a landlord has the right to repossess the property at the end of the lease term to use it as their personal residence or to house their first-degree relatives or any other person for whom they are the main support. Additionally, the landlord is also permitted to repossess the property for a spouse they continue to support after a separation or divorce, or if the landlord plans to subdivide, significantly enlarge or change the use of the property. A landlord may also terminate a residential lease by prior notice to change its destination, provided the conditions that are more fully described in 1.3.3 Converting a Statutory Tenancy to a Free Market Unit are respected.

The landlord's rights are always subject to their obligation to act in good faith and to the tenant's right to contest same before the TAL. In any event, the tenant has the right to refuse the renewal of the lease at the end of the term, at their discretion, by providing written notice to the landlord.

1.3.3 Converting a Statutory Tenancy to a Free Market Unit

The Civil Code provides the conditions under which a landlord can change the destination of a residential property and, consequently, remove it from the regulated rental market. For example, a landlord may have the intention of converting a residential property into an office building or into a hotel. To exercise this right and affect this change, the intended modification of the destination of the property must be permitted by law and performed in good faith.

1.3.4 Regulatory Oversight of Statutory Tenancies

In Quebec, subject to the powers and jurisdiction vested by law, all civil matters related to conflicts involving residential tenancies are handled, in the first instance, by the TAL. Established on 1 October 1980, the TAL is a specialised administrative body with, subject to certain exceptions, exclusive first instance jurisdiction over residential leasing disputes. The TAL serves a dual role by providing the public with information and offering effective recourse when one party fails to meet their obligations. The TAL's mission includes: (i) hearing and ruling on disputes; (ii) educating citizens about their rights and responsibilities regarding residential leases; and (iii) encouraging conciliation between landlords and tenants. Low-rental housing, as previously mentioned, although still under the jurisdiction of the TAL for the handling of disputes, is administered by the regulatory bodies established by bylaws enacted by the SHQ.

1.4 Injunctive Relief in Lease Disputes

1.4.1 Injunctive Remedies for Tenants Facing Insufficient Cure Periods

In Quebec, if a commercial tenant receives a notice to cure a default that may take longer to remedy than the prescribed cure period, the tenant can take legal action to seek injunctive or declaratory relief.

The tenant seeking injunctive relief must demonstrate the following criteria.

Urgency: the relief sought must require the immediate intervention of a court to prevent significant or irreparable harm, and the tenant needs to have acted diligently in the preservation of its rights.

Appearance of right: the tenant needs to demonstrate a prima facie right to the remedy being sought.

Serious or irreparable harm: the tenant has the burden of demonstrating that it would suffer serious or irreparable harm should the sought injunctive relief not be granted.

Balance of inconveniences: the harm to the tenant if the injunction isn't granted must outweigh the harm to the landlord if it is granted.

Injunctive relief is also available in residential leasing, but the options available to residential tenants will be analysed in more detail in the next section.

1.4.2 Impact of Failing to Obtain an Injunction and Alternative Options

If a tenant fails to obtain an injunction within the cure period, the landlord can invoke an event of default under the terms of the lease and exercise any rights available to it thereunder or at law, including specific performance, claim for damages or termination of the lease.

In such instances, tenants have the following other options available:

Invoke available defences: invoke any defence available to it under the lease agreement or at law, unless expressly waived in writing in the lease.

Cure the default: a tenant against whom proceedings for termination of a lease are instituted for non-payment of rent may, unless expressly waived in writing in the lease, avoid termination by paying, before the judgment and in addition to the rent due, any costs and interest at the rate set in accordance with section 28 of the Tax Administration Act or at any other lower rate agreed to in the lease.

Negotiate an extension: depending on the relationship between the parties, the tenant can negotiate with the landlord to extend the cure period.

Mitigate damages: the tenant must take all reasonable steps to mitigate damages and demonstrate its efforts to cure the default within the given period.

In residential leasing, tenants have the same options mentioned above. However, if a landlord seeks to obtain damages or terminate the lease, they must file a petition with the TAL to secure a judgment against the tenant. During this process, the tenant will have the opportunity to present their defence and demonstrate the prudence and reasonableness of their actions in either attempting to remedy the alleged default or their inability to do so, or even bad faith on the part of the landlord.

One defence that a tenant can always invoke, in both commercial and residential leasing, is to claim that the alleged default stems from an unforeseeable and irresistible event, commonly referred to as superior force or force majeure. In such instances, the tenant may be temporarily relieved from performing their obligations until the event of superior force has ceased. During such an event, neither party is considered liable or in default under the terms of the lease for failure to fulfil their obligations. However, it is important to note that the concept of superior force necessitates a highly factual interpretation and is not always recognised as a valid defence. This is true even in the context of commercial leases, where the concept might be comprehensively and explicitly defined.

1.4.3 Landlord Bad Faith

Every right or obligation must be exercised in good faith. The principle of good faith is enshrined in Articles 6 and 7 of the Civil Code, which respectively provide that: (i) every person is bound to exercise their civil rights in accordance with the requirements of good faith; and (ii) no right may be exercised with the intent of injuring another or in an excessive and unreasonable manner, and therefore contrary to the requirement of good faith.

If a residential tenant believes the landlord is repeatedly serving default notices in bad faith, the tenant can file a complaint with the TAL, which will evaluate the landlord's actions and determine if they were taken in bad faith. The TAL can then issue orders to protect the tenant's rights and impose penalties on the landlord, if necessary. Similar remedies are available to commercial tenants through the courts.

1.5 Guarantees in Landlord-Tenant Context

1.5.1 Types of Guarantees in Tenancies

In the context of commercial leasing, landlords have several guarantees at their disposal. They may request that tenants provide guarantees such as prepaid rent or security deposits, which can be paid in cash, via a letter of credit, or through a guarantee. Additionally, based on the tenant's financial stability, landlords may require a movable hypothec (a security agreement on personal property), charging the property located within the leased premises. Moreover, landlords may seek a personal or corporate guarantee from a director, shareholder, affiliate of the tenant, or even a third party.

The situation regarding guarantees is the diametrical opposite in the context of residential leases. In fact, under the Civil Code, a landlord cannot:

exact any instalment in excess of one month's rent;

require the payment of rent in advance other than for the first payment period (which is typically one month). However, they do have the right to demand that this advance payment be cashable immediately, even if the lease does not take effect until a later date;

charge additional amounts in the form of a security deposit or other charge (such as a key deposit); or

require postdated cheques (although this is a very common practice and many tenants prefer to proceed this way).

Any clause in a residential lease that provides for such practices is invalid, and the tenant isn't required to comply with it.

1.5.2 Revocation of Guarantees

As previously mentioned, there are no available guarantees in residential tenancies under Quebec law. In a commercial lease setting, the lease agreement will often provide that the guarantor may not be released from its obligations under the lease until complete and final fulfilment of all of the tenant's obligations thereunder. A landlord will often require a guarantor to waive certain rights afforded to it under the Civil Code, generally the provisions related to the termination or revocation of the guarantee, most of which aren't of public order. For instance, contrary to what is stipulated in the Civil Code, a lease may provide: (i) that even if the guarantee was attached to the performance of special duties, a guarantor is not released from its obligations under the guarantee in the event of a change in destination; or (ii) that the guarantor will not terminate the guarantee after three years when it has been contracted with a view to covering future or indeterminate debt, so long as the debt has not become due.

A guarantor's failure to respect its obligations as guarantor for the tenant under the lease agreement will, in a well-drafted lease, constitute an event of default. Therefore, a landlord will have the right to exercise all of the rights and remedies available to them at law and under the terms of the lease agreement against such guarantor and the tenant.

1.5.3 Expedited Recovery

In Quebec, creditors have several expedited means to recover on guarantees, which, depending on the type of guarantee, can be exercised by landlords against tenants or guarantors.

With respect to security deposits and prepaid rent, the lease agreement will usually provide that a landlord can, in the event of a default by the tenant, apply such amounts to remedy the fault and compensate the landlord for damages. In this case, well-drafted leases usually specify the tenant's obligation to forfeit any amount of security deposit or prepaid rent appropriated by the landlord.

If a landlord wishes to exercise their rights under a movable hypothec granted in their favour by the tenant, they will have to exercise their hypothecary rights in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Code and send a prior notice of exercise to be registered at the applicable Quebec land registry. Depending on the context, the landlord will have to be included in the collocation of the tenant's other creditors, according to their rank and thus adjusted on a prorata basis.

In the event of a personal or corporate guarantee granted in favour of the landlord, as creditor of the tenant's obligations, they can exercise the following rights:

send a formal demand letter to the guarantor outlining the default (if monetary, the amount owed) and requesting specific performance or payment within a specified period;

if the landlord has reason to believe the guarantor may dispose of their assets to avoid performance or payment, the landlord can apply for a seizure before judgment (an injunctive relief allowing the landlord to secure the guarantor's assets until the court renders a final decision); and

in urgent cases, the court may grant provisional execution allowing the landlord to enforce the judgment immediately, even if the guarantor appeals or is within the appeal period.

2. Foreclosure Actions

2.1 Foreclosure Process

In Quebec, in the context of a default on a loan, unless the debtor voluntarily surrenders the property to the secured creditor, the process to recover property on which a secured creditor has hypothecary rights (ie, foreclosure) is judicial in nature. To commence the process, the secured creditor must first send prior notice to the debtor of its intent to exercise its hypothecary rights, while specifying the type of exercise, such as the sale of the property under court supervision or taking the property in payment. If the debtor fails to remedy its default or contest the notice sent by the secured creditor, then the latter can obtain a judgment from the court authorising the exercise of its hypothecary right.

Typically, such a mortgage will include a provision that permits the secured creditor to receive rents and apply them towards the immediate repayment of the debt upon the occurrence of an uncured event of default. In these situations, the process is non-judicial, allowing a first-ranking secured creditor to send a notice to the debtor withdrawing its authorisation to receive the rents. This action is subject to the creditor's rank and any priority agreements regarding rents that may have been made with other creditors.

2.2 Foreclosing on Pledged Equity

Foreclosure on pledged equity is a process by which a creditor takes control of a borrower's equity interests in a property as collateral for a loan. This approach is often used in other jurisdictions to avoid the lengthy and complex procedures associated with traditional mortgage foreclosures. However, there is no such process under Quebec law.

2.3 Notice Requirements for Non-Judicial Foreclosures

The notice period for exercise of a hypothecary right by a secured creditor on real property is 60 days, and must be served to the debtor by bailiff and registered at the appropriate land registry office. The notice must clearly outline the debtor's default and explain how it can be remedied. Under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, there is a concurrent 10-day notice requirement if the debtor's default is due to its insolvency. In practice, the secured creditor will typically send both notices simultaneously and often obtain a waiver of the 10-day notice.

2.4 Borrower's Rights of Redemption in Foreclosure

The borrower can remedy its default and pay its debt any time before the real property is sold under judicial supervision. If the secured creditor is exercising its right to take the real property in payment (paying off the debt with the property of a lower or greater value), the default must be cured before judgment, as a judgment of surrender of the immovable property constitutes the secured creditor's title of ownership in accordance with the Civil Code.

In the context of insolvency, the debtor can make a proposal to its creditors to avoid surrendering its assets. This proposal is a formal arrangement that allows the debtor to restructure its debt and negotiate new terms with creditors. The primary goal is to reach a mutually agreeable solution that ensures that the debtor can continue operations while satisfying creditor claims to the greatest extent possible.

2.5 Pursuing Claims Against Borrowers and Foreclosure Simultaneously

The Civil Code allows secured creditors to combine with its other legal remedies a statement of claim and the exercise of a hypothecary right, thereby effectively exercising various remedies against the debtor at the same time. For instance, if there are other joint guarantees, the secured creditor can decide to sue either the main debtor or the guarantor or both, with the only limitation being that they can oppose the same grounds of defence. The debtor's right to cure the default, as more fully set out in the previous section, is not affected by this.

2.6 Foreclosure Timelines

In Quebec, the duration of foreclosure processes can vary significantly, depending on whether the foreclosure is judicial or non-judicial. Judicial foreclosure processes typically take between three and six months from the filing of the legal application to the time the court judgment is rendered. Non-judicial foreclosures generally take less time, and are completed in a matter of weeks.

2.7 Remedies for Deficiency After Foreclosure

In Quebec, if there is a deficiency following a creditor's exercise of its hypothecary rights, the creditor retains a claim against the debtor for the balance due, plus costs and interest until the debt is paid in full. Such a claim is unsecured, and the creditor would therefore be ranked as an ordinary creditor in the event of bankruptcy.

The creditor can also ask the court to facilitate the execution of the judgment, which may include measures such as seizing bank accounts or placing liens on other assets.

3. Joint Venture Disputes

3.1 Common Joint Venture Entity Types and Partner Requirements

In Quebec, a joint venture (co-enterprise) is a contractual agreement between two or more legal entities that come together for a limited time to achieve a specific goal but maintain their individuality throughout the process. This concept is not specifically codified in the Civil Code and therefore leaves the parties to be governed by the agreement that establishes the terms and conditions of their relationship.

Investing in commercial real estate is often done through corporations, partnerships, co-ownerships, or trusts. Such vehicles can either directly own the property, with a joint venture agreement and other ancillary documents detailing the terms of co-ownership, or acquire shares or units in a corporation or partnership that holds the real estate. The ideal investment vehicle depends on factors such as financial stability, tax considerations, operational efficiency, and overall business objectives.

No matter the vehicle used to enter into a joint venture agreement, cooperation among the various stakeholders is required. In fact, courts will confirm that a joint venture exists only when the parties clearly express their intent to unite temporarily, explicitly excluding the creation of a partnership. The joint venture agreement will generally be negotiated at length to properly govern and reflect the relationship among each interested party, especially since the responsibility of each partner is joint and several (solidary) towards third parties. In a typical joint venture agreement, the parties will detail the creation and powers of a management committee in charge of any aspect of the project subject to the joint venture agreement. The parties will often have equal powers within that committee.

3.2 Joint Venture Duties and Remedies for Violation

The parties to a joint venture will be bound to respect the terms of the agreement governing their relationship, as well as the laws and regulations applicable to their structure. In addition to the Civil Code, certain corporate considerations and the enforceability of certain provisions of shareholder agreements to which certain stakeholders may be bound are governed by the Business Corporations Act (Quebec) or the Canada Business Corporations Act, depending on whether a corporation was federally or provincially incorporated.

The remedies available against parties who violate their legal and contractual duties under a joint venture agreement include the following, and are usually clearly specified in said agreement:

Mechanisms to terminate the joint venture agreement. Note that, in cases of direct ownership of the real property by the partners, the joint venture agreement should include detailed terms for the sale of either the beneficial or the registered ownership of the property.

Specific clauses (such as hardship clauses) to manage disagreements between the parties and to force the sale or buyout of the defaulting party's interest.

Indemnification to cover the losses incurred due to the default; however, well-drafted joint venture agreements will provide for limitations to damages that may be claimed by one party against the other.

Obtaining a decision from the court ordering the defaulting party to fulfil its contractual obligations as originally agreed.

Termination of the joint venture for cause, in particular when one of the parties fails to perform its obligations or hinders the activity of the others.

3.3 Joint Venture Management Disputes

If the joint venture's governing documents are silent or vague, do not include an arbitration clause or allow for a decision-making stalemate, the general articles of the Civil Code relating to contracts shall apply and the parties will have to go before the applicable Quebec courts to resolve the management dispute.

3.4 Enforceability of Automatic Judgment Provisions and Provisional

Automatic judgment provisions allow for a judgment to be entered without a trial under certain conditions, often to expedite the resolution of a case, while provisional remedies are prejudgment or pre-trial court orders designed to preserve the status quo until a final judgment is issued. Automatic judgment provisions are not available in Quebec, while provisional remedies and safeguard orders remain exceptional, and are more fully detailed in the following sections.

3.5 Winding Down Joint Ventures

The governing contracts between the parties will usually provide for the terms and conditions of the termination or winding down of the joint venture. Absent such provisions, the terms of the Civil Code regarding general termination of a contractual relationship shall apply. As a general rule, a joint venture agreement is terminated: (i) with the consent of all partners; (ii) by the expiry of its term; (iii) by the fulfilment of the condition attached to the agreement; or (iv) by the achievement of its objective or the impossibility of achieving it. If the joint venture was created between two parties only, it is also terminated by the death or bankruptcy of one of the parties or by the appointment of tutor for a person of age or a protection mandate homologated for them.

It is important to note that any decision or action made vis-à-vis a third party in accordance with the joint venture's activities, unaware of the termination of the agreement and acting in good faith, binds all the other parties.

4. Guarantor Liability

4.1 Types of Guarantees

In the context of commercial real estate loans in Quebec, the following types are the most common types of guarantees (suretyships).

Corporate or personal guarantee: a guarantee often provided by a parent company or a financially stable subsidiary of the debtor, whereby the guarantor assumes the financial responsibility for either a portion or the totality of the loan, including principal and interest.

Real guarantee (cautionnement réel): a legal arrangement by which a person, known as the "real guarantor", pledges one or more of their assets to secure someone else's debt. This type of guarantee is governed by the rules related to immovable hypothecs (mortgages) rather than movable hypothecs (personal property security) or personal guarantees. The real guarantor does not assume personal liability for the debt; instead, their responsibility is limited to the assets they pledged.

Carve-out guarantee: in Quebec, non-recourse carve-out guarantees, often referred to as "bad boy" guarantees, are specific provisions in loan agreements that hold the borrower or guarantor personally liable for certain wrongful actions. These actions can include fraud, misrepresentation, environmental liability, and other acts that could harm the lender's interests.

Cost overrun and completion guarantee: a cost overrun and completion guarantee is more of a personal undertaking than a third-party guarantee and ensures that: (i) if the project costs exceed the allocated budget, the guarantor is responsible for covering the excess amount and (ii) if the borrower fails to complete the project, the guarantor must either complete the project at their own expense or reimburse the lender for the costs incurred to finish the construction.

4.2 Non-Recourse Carve-Out Guarantees

While there are no specific rules or limitations unique to Quebec regarding non-recourse carve-out ("bad boy") guarantees other than the obligation of each party to act in good faith, such guarantees will be closely analysed by the courts in litigation contexts. The key is that these carve-outs, established by contract and whose scope varies depending on the type of transaction, are designed to protect the lender by ensuring that the borrower or guarantor cannot engage in certain "bad acts" without facing personal liability, even in the event that they are released from their obligations under the loan agreement.

4.3 Guarantee Enforceability

The elements that are important in enforcing completion guarantees in Quebec are the clarity of the contract creating the guarantor's obligation and the ability of the creditor to provide evidence that the principal debtor has defaulted on their obligations. Subject to contractual waivers set out in the guarantee agreement, including, for instance, misrepresentation, lack of capacity or superior force, guarantors can set up any remedy available at law or under contract against the creditor.

Waivers of defence that have been contractually agreed upon by the guarantor in a guarantee agreement are enforceable in the province of Quebec. In fact, a guarantee that explicitly states that it is absolute and unconditional may waive certain defences otherwise available to the guarantor, save and except for defences that are protected under applicable law, such as the defence of fraud, lack of capacity of the guarantor to enter into the agreement (unless the procedural principles regarding the signature of guarantees by natural persons are not followed) or a defence based on public order. If there are several guarantors, it is important that they all waive the benefit of division and discussion, otherwise the creditor may be limited in terms of recourse.

4.4 Expedited Judicial Procedures and Statutory Limitations

In Quebec, there are no specific expedited judicial procedures for guarantee enforcement under the Civil Code or the Code of Civil Procedure. However, a motion to appoint an interim receiver under bankruptcy and insolvency legislation can be filed. This procedure allows for the temporary management of a debtor's assets by a court-appointed receiver, but it is primarily intended for insolvency situations rather than guarantee enforcement.

As for statutory limitations in Quebec, bankruptcy and insolvency laws provide for certain limitations that affect a lender's ability to enforce the provisions of a guarantee, as follows.

When a debtor files for bankruptcy, an automatic stay of proceedings comes into effect. This stay prevents creditors from taking or continuing any civil action against the debtor intended to collect debts or enforce guarantees without the permission of the bankruptcy court. This means that creditors, unless they have sent their prior notice and the deadline has expired, must wait until the stay has been lifted or seek court approval to proceed with their legal actions.

To ensure that the debtor's obligations under the guarantee comply with legal standards, the courts have the authority to review and potentially modify its terms if they are considered abusive.

Under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA), certain transactions concluded before the debtor's bankruptcy can be challenged and potentially voided. If a debtor transferred property to avoid creditors or made payments to a creditor that preferred one creditor over others, or if the transfer was for less than fair market value, these transactions can be reversed.

5. Other Issues Arising in Distressed Situations

5.1 Receivers

5.1.1 Appointment of Receivers

A receiver may be appointed pursuant to the Civil Code of Procedure or, more likely, under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. A secured creditor will apply to the court explaining the necessity to appoint an interim receivership or national receivership, including which powers should be granted by the court to take over the management or sale of assets, for example.

Receivers are usually licensed trustees and professional accountants. They are appointed by the court but requested by the secured creditor seeking the receivership.

5.1.2 Common Scenarios for Receivership Appointment

A receivership is most often sought or appointed when the liquidation of the debtor is inevitable, and there is a need to protect the assets from being mismanaged or disposed of.

5.2 Real Estate Bankruptcies

5.2.1 Requirements for Single Asset Bankruptcy

In Quebec, there is no distinction among types of bankrupcty. The same legal provisions apply whether one or several assets are subject to realisation.

5.2.2 Impact of Bankruptcy Filing

A bankruptcy filing will impact a mortgage lender's ability to foreclose or collect by imposing certain notice requirements and affecting the remedies available to the creditor. As previously mentioned, a debtor's bankruptcy filing will trigger a stay of proceedings and make the continuation of the creditor's legal proceeding subject to the lifting of the stay or the permission of the bankruptcy court.

Under the BIA, a secured creditor must provide a ten-day notice of its intention to enforce its security before the bankruptcy filing. Additionally, under the Civil Code, the creditor must give 20 days' notice for movable property and 60 days' notice for immovable property.

Moreover, as previously mentioned, if, after the exercise of the secured creditors' hypothec on the charged property, the amount recovered is not sufficient to fully repay the debt due to the debtor's bankruptcy, the secured creditor is considered an ordinary creditor for the outstanding balance and is ranked among all of the other ordinary creditors, who will be reimbursed on a pro rata basis from the sums attributed to their type of claim.

Finally, a bankruptcy filing of the primary debtor does not affect the creditor's remedies against a guarantor. The creditor can still pursue the guarantor for the debt, unless the guarantor is also insolvent.

6. Arbitration

6.1 Prevalence of Arbitration Clauses

Arbitration clauses are commonly found in real estate transactions in Quebec, whether regarding the sale or lease of property, as an alternative to traditional litigation. Some parties may hesitate to elect to proceed with arbitration as the decisions are final and binding, with no option to appeal through the courts. However, arbitration offers a faster, more cost-efficient way to resolve disputes compared to the lengthy process of traditional litigation – although, in recent times, it has been deemed to be less cost-efficient. For an arbitration clause to be valid, the arbitration decision must be final and binding, and thus exclude any recourse to the courts.

In Quebec, arbitration clauses are more commonly used in commercial leasing to determine the damages incurred should the landlord or tenant be in default.

6.2 Arbitration or Litigation?

In addition to being completely confidential, arbitration is a quicker and more cost-efficient way to resolve disputes than traditional litigation.

One of the unattractive elements of arbitration in Quebec is that the decisions are usually final and cannot be easily appealed, which can be problematic if an error is made by the arbitrator or panel of arbitrators, or if impartiality is in question.

6.3 Prevalence of Mediation

Although the courts promote and encourage the parties to proceed through mediation, its use is less common in real estate transactions in Quebec and typically depends on the preferences of the parties involved.

7. Provisional Remedies

7.1 Types of Provisional Remedies in Real Estate Disputes

In Quebec, a party involved in a real estate dispute can seek a provisional injunction, which is initially valid for ten days but may be renewed or even modified into a safeguard order. A safeguard order typically lasts for a period of six months, but can also be extended. These provisional remedies are useful and deployed to prevent adverse events or actions related to the property in question.

In commercial leasing, such orders are usually sought to ensure payment of the rent and the arrears during litigation, to force payment of occupational rent during bankruptcy proceedings, subject to some conditions, as mentioned above, or to gain access to the premises or facilitate the undertaking of certain work therein.

7.2 Requirements for Obtaining a Provisional Remedy

A court order is needed to obtain a provisional remedy in the context of real estate transactions in Quebec. To be granted a court order, an applicant must demonstrate the same cumulative elements set out in 1.4.1 Injunctive Remedies for Tenants Facing Insufficient Cure Periods, namely the following.

Urgency: the relief sought must require the immediate intervention of a court to prevent significant or irreparable harm, and the tenant needs to have acted diligently in the preservation of their rights.

Appearance of right: the tenant needs to demonstrate a prima facie right to the remedy being sought.

Serious or irreparable harm: the tenant has the burden of demonstrating that they would suffer serious or irreparable harm should the injunctive relief sought not be granted.

Balance of inconveniences: the harm to the tenant if the injunction isn't granted must outweigh the harm to the landlord if it is granted.

7.3 Risks of Improper Use of Provisional Remedies

If the plaintiff improperly uses provisional remedies, a court can order them to pay damages if it effectively finds that the plaintiff's action in seeking the provisional remedy is abusive, meaning that it has no serious chance of obtaining such a remedy, or that it sought to inconvenience or cause damages to the other party. A plaintiff being found to have acted abusively in its application to obtain a provisional remedy can be ordered to pay court fees, damages, and even the defendant's legal fees.

7.4 Availability of Temporary Injunctions

Temporary injunctions are considered exceptional in nature and, although the court is typically reluctant to render a decision that could impact the transaction without a full hearing, a court may do so if necessary to preserve the current situation between the parties and prevent harm during the proceedings.

7.5 Proving Irreparable Harm

Under Quebec law, to obtain injunctive relief, the plaintiff has the burden of proving serious or irreparable harm, which means that the harm that the plaintiff would suffer if the injunction were not granted could not be remedied or would be very difficult to remedy. While economic harm is usually not regarded as irreparable, it can be considered serious in certain situations, such as if the plaintiff faces the imminent risk of bankruptcy.

7.6 Mechanic's Liens

Persons having taken part in the construction or renovation of an immovable, which may include a large array of tradespeople, may publish a legal hypothec (mechanic's lien) on the real property on which the work was performed. It exists only in favour of the architect, engineer, supplier of materials, worker, contractor or subcontractor for the work requested by the owner of the immovable, or for the materials or services supplied or prepared by them for the work. It isn't necessary to publish a legal hypothec for it to exist.

A legal hypothec in favour of persons having taken part in the construction or renovation of an immovable subsists, even if it has not been published, for 30 days after the work has been completed. It subsists if, before the 30 days expire, a notice describing the charged immovable and indicating the amount of the claim is registered. The notice shall be served on the owner of the immovable. It expires six months after the work is completed, unless, to preserve the hypothec, the creditor registers an action against the owner of the immovable or a prior notice to exercise a hypothecary right.

The hypothec secures an increase in value given to the immovable by the work, or the materials or services supplied or prepared for the work. However, when those in favour of whom it exists did not, they themselves, enter into a contract with the owner directly, the hypothec is limited to the work, materials or services supplied after written notice of the contract to the owner. A workman, however, is not bound to give notice of contract.

Once all requirements have been met, the creditor in favour of which a legal hypothec has been published must exercise its hypothecary rights like any other hypothecary creditor in Quebec, as further detailed in the previous sections.

8. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Single-Family Rentals (SFRs)

8.1 REIT/SFR Regulation

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are trusts that own and manage real estate assets, including residential properties. In Quebec, REITs are primarily regulated by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), which oversees financial markets and ensures compliance with securities laws. Although their status as publicly traded entities means they are regulated by the Securities Act and its regulations, bulk purchases and management of residential units by REITs in Quebec are still primarily subject to the provisions of the Civil Code, the Act respecting the Administrative Housing Tribunal and the Code of Civil Procedure. The rights and obligations of each party are more particularly set out in the chapters of the Civil Code on residential and low-income rentals, administration of property and sale. The organisations and government entities responsible for developing and enforcing such regulations, other than the provincial government itself, are the TAL and the SHQ. Courts having jurisdiction will also hear disputes in this regard.

8.2 Public Interest

