Whoop And The Wearable Health Market

In March 2026, Whoop Inc. (“Whoop”) completed a Series G funding round for US$575 million, valuing the leading fitness wearable company at US$10.1 billion. Whoop received investment from many notable organizations and figures, including the likes of the Mayo Clinic, the Qatar Investment Authority, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and Rory McIlroy.

Whoop is a screenless wristband that users are meant to wear 24/7. The band tracks sleep stages, strain, recovery, stress, user behaviours and overall health. Other features include blood pressure insights, on-demand ECGs, AI analysis and Advanced Labs, which integrates clinical blood results into the other health-tracking features.

The global market for fitness wearables was estimated at US$52 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$170.7 billion by 2032. This growth will only further accelerate as these devices become more integrated into general healthcare. This integration is already visible in programs such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center’s ACCESS initiative, through which Whoop is being seamlessly integrated into the structured care of eligible Medicare beneficiaries.

Commenting on the recent funding round, Whoop founder and CEO Will Ahmed told Yahoo Finance: “it’s our expectation that this is the last private round of financing that we’ll do…our next step is an IPO.” This anticipated initial public offering highlights the recent success of Whoop, and a future where wearable health devices play a more frequent role in our daily lives.