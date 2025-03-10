ARTICLE
10 March 2025

Canada Adds Economic Security Assessments To Foreign Investment Review Policy

TL
Torys LLP

Contributor

Torys LLP logo
Torys LLP is a respected international business law firm with a reputation for quality, innovation and teamwork. Our experience, our collaborative practice style, and the insight and imagination we bring to our work have made us our clients' choice for their largest and most complex transactions as well as for general matters in which strategic advice is key.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Torys' Canadian and New York offices will be providing regular briefs on the legal ramifications of the tariffs and other cross-border policy developments on the horizon.
Canada Government, Public Sector
Omar Wakil,Dany Assaf, and Robin Asgari
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Torys' Canadian and New York offices will be providing regular briefs on the legal ramifications of the tariffs and other cross-border policy developments on the horizon.

The Government of Canada announced today significant updates to its foreign direct investment review policy. As a result of the "rapidly shifting trade environment," the government will review investments in Canadian businesses on national security grounds if those investments could undermine Canada's economic security, including "the enhanced integration of the Canadian business with the economy of a foreign state."

The changes were formally made to the Guidelines on the National Security Review of Investments under the Investment Canada Act (ICA) (the Guidelines) and in an accompanying broad policy statement.

The Guidelines now explicitly recognize the importance of economic security in national security assessments. In assessing the potential economic security risks of an investment, the government will consider factors such as the size of the Canadian business, its role in the innovation ecosystem, and the impact on Canadian supply chains. Perceived "opportunistic or predatory investment behaviour" by non-Canadians in the current economic environment may also trigger scrutiny.

The policy is similar in some respects to a 2020 policy on national security review of investments during the COVID pandemic. However, that policy was aimed at "public health [and the] supply of critical goods and services."

This new policy is much broader in scope and seems likely to result in increased scrutiny of investments by U.S. investors, which have normally not been subject to national security reviews.

The announcement also involved several other changes to the Guidelines. They include a new Sensitive Technology List1. Investments in Canadian businesses engaged in these technologies could be subject to review. The Guidelines also now reflect recent legislative amendments, which allow the Minister to impose interim and final conditions on an investor during a national security review and extend review periods.

Businesses should consider the new policy and Guidelines in their strategic planning and to gauge risks associated with national security reviews. Although the policy is broad in scope, case-by-case risk assessments will be important. This may involve an evaluation of regulatory risk allocation in M&A agreements and de-risking strategies like early upfront interactions with regulators or the early submission of mandatory or voluntary notifications. That said, we do not expect the Canadian government to condition or block transactions from the U.S. or elsewhere on "economic security" grounds as a matter of course. The policy is sending a political signal, and may result in increased regulatory scrutiny, but in practice will likely be used sparingly.

Read more Tariffs and trade briefs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Omar Wakil
Omar Wakil
Photo of Dany Assaf
Dany Assaf
Photo of Robin Asgari
Robin Asgari
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More