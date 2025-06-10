Navigating U.S. Tariff Uncertainty: BDC Unveils $500 Million In Support For Canadian Businesses

In response to the ongoing U.S. tariff volatility, BDC has introduced a $500 million support initiative – offering financing, advisory services, and strategic tools to help Canadian SME businesses.

In light of growing trade uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) has launchedsupport initiativesto assist Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) directly impacted by these developments. Financing is available for companies who currently rely on exporting to the U.S. and advisory services are available for companies looking to explore trade outside of the U.S.

BDC's new support measures are focused on two critical areas:financingandstrategic advisory services.

"Pivot to Grow" Initiative $500 Million in Flexible Financing

This program specifically supports businesses that have satisfied the following criteria:

A minimum of$2 million in annual revenue

At least25% of sales derived from the U.S., or demonstrated exposure to U.S. tariff risk

Positive cash flow and profitability

Documented adverse effects from U.S. tariff uncertainty

This newly announced financing product will offer qualifying businesses several attractive features:

Loan amounts up to $2 million

Interest-only paymentsfor up to 12 months

Flexible repayment termsup to 72 months (including the initial principal postponement), with no penalties for early repayment

Preferred interest ratesfor eligible businesses (BDC's base rate minus two percent)

Businesses may use the funds to cover operational expenses, restructure their supply chain, or invest in new markets.

BDC is also expanding its advisory services to help business owners in several ways:

Conducttrade risk assessments

Optimizefinancial and operational efficiency

Identifymarket diversification strategies

Developresilience roadmapswith actionable next steps

BDC's advisors will work closely with businesses to deliver impartial, data-driven insights—supported by SME surveys, client councils, and ongoing ecosystem collaboration.

Application Process: How to Access BDC Support

Eligible business owners can contact their existing BDC advisor orSteve Joseph, Senior Account Manager.Learn more and apply:BDC's Tariff Support Page

Strategic Implications for Business Owners

Now is a critical time for Canadian business owners to assess their exposure to U.S. trade uncertainty. This includes reviewing U.S. revenue dependence and supply chain vulnerabilities, developing contingency plans for potential tariff escalations, and reallocating capital toward initiatives that enhance resilience and diversification. Engaging expert guidance early—whether throughBDC's official support hubor through proactive accounting and tax planning—can help businesses identify risks, preserve cash flow, and adapt their structures to remain competitive. Together, these supports not only address short-term challenges, but also lay the foundation for long-term operational stability, improved financial performance, and sustainable growth in a complex global trade environment.

