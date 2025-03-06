ARTICLE
6 March 2025

Customs Tariffs: How Can Cain Lamarre Help? (Video)

CL
Cain Lamarre

Contributor

Canada International Law
Marc-Alexandre Poirier
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It's official: tariffs on products from Canada are now in effect. This measure presents significant challenges for Canadian businesses. How can they adapt to this new reality? Our partner lawyer, Marc-Alexandre Poirier, explains how our team of professionals can help local businesses navigate the obstacles created by these trade policies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marc-Alexandre Poirier
Marc-Alexandre Poirier
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
