Expiry Review: Steel Sheet 2

CITT REVIEWING ANTI-DUMPING DUTIES ON STEEL SHEET FROM TURKIYE & VIETNAM

On September 9, 2025, the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (the "CITT") issued a noticethat it was beginning an expiry review in respect of corrosion-resistant steel sheet 2 originating in or exported from the Republic of Türkiye and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (the "Subject Goods"). On September 10, 2025, the Canada Border Services Agency ("CBSA") similarly gave notice of the initiation of their parallel expiry review investigation.

More details on the technical definition of the Subject Goods can be found here.

What is an Expiry Review?

Expiry reviews are conducted by the CITT (with the investigative assistance of the Canada Border Service Agency) to review any prior Anti-Dumping Duty ("ADD") or Countervailing Duty ("CVD") finding or order made by the CITT (the "Order") under the Special Import Measures Act ("SIMA"). Expiry Reviews typically occur every five years following the original Order or subsequent renewal.

Expiry Reviews are designed to allow the CITT to determine whether the prior Order remains necessary. First, the CBSA determines the likelihood of resumed/continued dumping/subsidizing if the Order expires, and then the CITT determines the likelihood of injury arising from the resumption/continuation of dumping/subsidizing.

Background

The CBSA initiated its original investigation of the Subject Goods on November 8, 2019, in response to a complaint from a manufacturer in Ontario. On November 12, 2019, the CITT began its parallel injury inquiry.

The CBSA issued their final determination on October 16, 2020, concluding here was dumping. The CITT then made its final finding that said dumping was threatening to cause injury to the domestic industry on November 16, 2020.

This marks the first expiry review in the matter and it will determine whether the ADD measures will be renewed for another five years or allowed to expire.

When it comes to Expiry Reviews, get effective legal advice and make your voice heard lest the CITT come to a conclusion at odds with your business needs!

How do I Get Involved?

Foreign producers and Canadian importers of the Subject Goods should consider participating in the expiry review, particularly if they are interested in requesting an exclusion for their products. The CITT has granted requests for product-specific exclusions in other expiry reviews, demonstrating that participation can be worthwhile for foreign producers.

Canadian producers should also consider participating if they wish the CITT to renew the current ADDs. If interested in participating, a Notice of Participation must be filed by September 24, 2025.

The CBSA will provide Canadian producers, importers, and foreign producers questionnaires in order to gather information – responses and other information must be submitted by October 17, 2025, through the CBSA's new e-filing system for SIMA proceedings . The CITT has tentatively scheduled a public hearing for May 4, 2026, and their Order and Reasons are expected by July 16, 2025.

Download a PDF copy of this Blog here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.