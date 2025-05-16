ARTICLE
16 May 2025

BTC Series: What Are The Common Mistakes That Clients Should Avoid In Their Family Case? (Video) - Anastase E. Maragos

WG
Watson Goepel LLP

Contributor

Watson Goepel LLP logo
Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a full-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Indigenous, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, and Personal Injury Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.
Explore Firm Details
Anastase Maragos, Personal Injury, answers the question: When getting home insurance, who's responsible for the accurate replacement cost evaluation?⁠
Canada Insurance
Anastase E. Maragos
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Anastase Maragos, Personal Injury, answers the question: When getting home insurance, who's responsible for the accurate replacement cost evaluation?⁠

When it comes to homeowners insurance, the broker has a responsibility to work with you—based on the details you provide—to figure out what it would cost to fully rebuild your home. That way, you can make sure you're insured for the full replacement value. If your broker didn't accurately assess your coverage needs or failed to guide you properly—resulting in you being underinsured—it may be time to speak with a lawyer to understand your options and protect your interests.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Anastase E. Maragos
Anastase E. Maragos
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More